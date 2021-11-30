The latest news on Haydon Roberts’ situation at Brighton amid Nottingham Forest and Swansea interest

Haydon Roberts is on the radar of Swansea City and Nottingham Forest according to The Athletic’s Andy Naylor with both parties interested in a January loan switch.

The 19-year-old looks a very exciting talent and spent most of last season honing his trade on loan at Rochdale under current Manchester City U23 manager Brian Barry-Murphy. That footballing education and what will have been instilled in Roberts through the Brighton and Hove Albion youth ranks would probably suit him more to Swansea City than Forest.

However, from his parent club’s point of view working under Steve Cooper, with what he has achieved in recent years, trumps Russell Martin and may be Graham Potter’s preferred destination for the youngster.

Forest are just two points behind the Swans, who have a gap of six to Coventry City in sixth place. Considerable ground left to make up but both sides offer very similar aims for the second half of the season to Roberts.

Steve Cooper is the more likely to focus on Roberts’ defensive side of the game, where Martin may be more inclined to ensure he completes a lot of short passes and maintains possession when he receives it. A completely different way of developing a young centre back.

Both destinations look very appealing from a development point of view, Martin is less experienced in management than Cooper and there is also probably more competition for places in Roberts’ position in South Wales.

More teams could join the race as Haydon Roberts’ potential loan destination is set to gather pace as we edge towards the January transfer window.