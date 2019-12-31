The latest Millwall injury news all here

Millwall head into the game with Luton on the back of a superb victory over Brentford on Sunday.

The Lions will be hoping that they can get another win that could see them potentially make their way into the top-six for the first-time under new manager Gary Rowett.

He’s been superb since coming into the club and made them very competitive in the division and a match for anyone, whether it be home or away.

Millwall are expected to keep the same XI when they host the Hatters on Wednesday. Long-term injuries to Frank Fielding and Ryan Leonard means that they will both miss the first game of 2020, as they continue their recovery on the sidelines.

The Lions received a blow on Monday as midfielder Ben Thompson underwent surgery on his ankle, and that will mean that the player will be out until March with the injury.

It will be interesting to see whether Rowett does decide to mix things up for the visit of Luton, although there are no fresh injury concerns. Jon Dadi Bovarsson and Shane Ferguson were both dropped to the bench for the game with Brentford, so they may be recalled on Wednesday.

It’s another big test for Rowett and his Millwall side and he’ll know how important three points would be for the Lions in terms of where they sit in the table. Yes, it’s early to consider that but if you’re up and around the top six now, you’ll normally have a chance to break in come the end of the season.