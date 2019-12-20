The latest Luton injury news all here

Luton Town will be hoping to carry on their impressive recent home record when they take on Swansea this weekend.

The Hatters have had a good spell at Kenilworth Road and have won their last two matches in front of their own supporters. In the Championship, Luton have never been victorious three times in a row at home.

It’ll be a tough fixture against a Swansea side who have ambitions of getting into the play-offs after a very good start to the season. In recent weeks they’ve tailed off a bit, but because of their great start, they are still in the mix for a top six finish.

Luton’s Dan Potts is a doubt for the fixture as the left-back has been suffering with a groin injury. This could see James Bree continue in that position after Potts failed to recover in time for the defeat to Preston last weekend.

Martin Cranie should now be available for the fixture and he can add some strong competition to the defensive line, as Luton look to try and find a way of not shipping goals away in an easy manner.

Arguably the biggest blow for Graeme Jones’ side in recent times is the injury to creative playmaker Izzy Brown. The midfielder has suffered a hamstring injury that means he’ll be out for the Christmas period.

Luton will be hoping that they can get a crucial three points and try and steer away from the relegation zone in the Championship.