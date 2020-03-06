The latest Leeds United injury news as Huddersfield Town clash looms

Marcelo Bielsa takes Leeds United back to Elland Road this weekend, with Huddersfield Town the visitors in the Sky Bet Championship.

Leeds have recorded back-to-back away victories against Middlesbrough and Hull City, helping them retain a five-point lead over Fulham and the chasing-pack in the play-off places.

It’s now a four game winning streak for Leeds, who haven’t conceded a goal in that time.

There’s a different kind of test in the form of Huddersfield, who have eased relegation fears with victories over Bristol City and Charlton Athletic.

How is the Leeds squad shaping up, then?

We take a look at some injury news…

Jean-Kevin Augustin

Leeds’ January signing has hardly had the desired impact since arriving, and now he’s on the sidelines with an injury.

Augustin has a slight hamstring strain and wasn’t involved in the wins over Middlesbrough and Hull.

Again, he misses out this weekend, with Bielsa not deeming him fit enough for a return.

Ian Poveda

Poveda is another January addition not quite lighting up Elland Road yet, with the ex-Man City flyer still awaiting his debut for Leeds.

There’s no injury to report, but he won’t be involved this weekend, with Bielsa confirming that his squad to take on Huddersfield will be unchanged.

Leif Davis

Footage has emerged of Leif Davis back in training with the first-team, with it looking like the full-back is back in contention after surgery.

Whilst Davis has been loosely involved this season, it is unlikely that he will break into Bielsa’s immediate plans, despite his apparent return to the fold.

Adam Forshaw

Forshaw is ruled out for the remainder of the season after surgery on a niggling hip injury that’s plagued him since pre-season.

His last outing came in September against Charlton Athletic, with the midfielder targeting a return ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Kiko Casilla (suspended)

Casilla has been making high-profile news over the last week, with the Spaniard suspended after he was found guilty of racially abusing Jonathan Leko when Leeds faced Charlton back in September.

He’s been hit with an eight-game suspension and will not return for Leeds until late April.