The latest Fulham injury news right here

Fulham host Reading in the Championship tomorrow.

Scott Parker’s Fulham will look to kick-start 2020 with a win when they welcome Mark Bowen’s Reading tomorrow afternoon.

Both sides will take a bit of form into the fixture as well – Fulham unbeaten in three after starting the month with three-straight defeats, whilst Reading are unbeaten in five, having won their last three.

For the game tomorrow, Fulham will be without Maxime Le Marchand – the Frenchman has not featured since early November having picked up a muscle injury in the 1-0 win at Birmingham City.

He will be Parker’s only absentee tonight, with Harry Arter to undergo a late fitness test.

Arter, on-loan from Bournemouth, has been sidelined since mid-October but has been nearing a return to action, and could well feature tonight.

Fulham overcame Stoke City 1-0 in their last outing but saw Josh Onomah limp-off injured in the first-half – it’s not thought to be a serious injury, and he should be in contention for tonight’s game.

A win for Fulham would secure their spot in 3rd whilst a loss could see them drop out of the top-six altogether, depending on other results.

Reading meanwhile can only move up a place from 14th, with a game in hand on 13th Blackburn who have a four-point lead over them.

It’s bound to be an exciting encounter tomorrow and one that either side can win, and will want to win.