The latest Derby County team news ahead of Reading

Derby County travel to Reading tomorrow afternoon looking for their first away win in the Sky Bet Championship since their opening game of the season.

The Rams reached the play-off final under Frank Lampard last season, but have made an underwhelming start to the current campaign under Phillip Cocu and have struggled for consistency.

Derby are currently 16th in the Championship table – nine points outside the top six – and are without a win in their last five matches.

They will be hoping to return to winning ways tomorrow and get their play-off push back on track in the process, but they face a tricky opponent in Reading, who are only three points behind them in the table.

Ahead of the game at the Madejski Stadium, Derby have been boosted by the return of Krystian Bielik. The 21-year-old has been struggling with a hip problem that is causing tightness in his leg and has only featured in one of the last four matches.

The defensive midfielder was an unused substitute against Millwall last week and Cocu has confirmed that he is available for the game against Reading tomorrow.

The other big team news ahead of the clash is that Jack Marriott could be set to return. The striker missed the defeat to Millwall last week with a quad injury, but he has returned to training and Cocu has revealed that he could be available for tomorrow.

Can you get 16 out of 16 on this Derby quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 16 Which club did Marty Waghorn arrive at Derby from? Rangers Norwich Wigan Ipswich

Matt Clarke is still out with a knee injury he picked up in the 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last month.

Cocu has revealed that the defender is making good progress towards his recovery and is close to returning to full training, but the clash with Reading tomorrow will come too soon for him.

Mason Bennett (ankle), Tom Huddlestone and Graeme Shinnie (both hamstring) all remain sidelined and are not expected to return for several months.

The Verdict

Derby have really struggled away from home so far this season and they really need a win against Reading tomorrow – it would give the players a huge confidence boost going into the busy festive period.

It’s a big boost for Cocu that Bielik is available again, he’s been an important player for Derby so far this season and the team have missed his presence in midfield over the last few matches.

It sounds like Marriott will be available for the game too, but Cocu has gone with Chris Martin up front in the last few matches, so it seems unlikely he will start.