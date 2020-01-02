The latest Charlton injury news all here

Charlton will head into tonight’s clash with Swansea City on a huge high after their takeover was finally completed on Thursday afternoon.

The deal was announced months ago but has only just received EFL clearance, meaning that the much-maligned Roland Duchatelet’s reign at The Valley has come to an end.

But for Lee Bowyer, his focus will no doubt be remaining on the match in hand against Steve Cooper’s outfit as he looks to get the Addicks back to winning ways after their disappointing display against Derby County last time out.

QUIZ: Charlton through the decade: How much do you remember about the 2012/13 season?

1 of 15 Who was top scorer for Charlton in the 2012/2013 season? Yann Kermorgant Danny Haynes Johnnie Jackson Ricardo Fuller

A win against the Swans would take them eight points clear of the relegation zone, but it will be anything but easy, not least because of the numerous fitness problems continuing to ravage the squad.

Macauley Bonne was the latest to join the treatment list after the marksman pulled up with a hamstring injury against the Rams, leaving Lyle Taylor as the only senior striking option available to him.

Chuks Aneke, Tomer Hemed, Jonny Williams, Josh Cullen, Jake Forster-Caskey, Sam Field, Beram Kayal, George Lapslie, Lewis Page and Ben Amos are all still out of action, meaning it is not just in attack where Bowyer is going to struggle to field a strong unit.

Charlton lost the reverse fixture at the Valley earlier in the season, going down 2-1 to the South Wales side, and revenge will prove a big ask tonight as well, with the above issues likely to hand Swansea a real advantage at the Liberty.