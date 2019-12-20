The latest Charlton injury news all here

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer is once again likely to find his selection options limited for his side’s trip to take on London rivals QPR, with the club’s ongoing injury issues continuing.

Bowyer had previously expected to have the midfield duo of Sam Field and Jonny Williams available for this weekend’s clash at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, however the Addicks boss revealed that the pair have both suffered setbacks and will therefore miss Saturday’s tie.

To add to this, the Addicks manager is also without the services of Josh Cullen, Tomer Hemed, Lewis Page, George Lapslie and Beram Kayal, with all of the players concerned still recovering from their respective injuries.

QUIZ: Can you name every top Charlton goalscorer from the past 15 seasons? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 Who was Charlton's top goalscorer in the 2018/2019 season? Lyle Taylor Joe Aribo Igor Vetokele Karlan Grant

One recent boost for the Addicks has been the return to first team action of star striker Lyle Taylor, who recently recovered from his knee injury that kept him out of action for the best part of three months.

Given the level and severity of the club’s injury crisis, it would be fair to say that Bowyer will be viewing the looming January transfer window as a potential game changer, with the Charlton boss sure to be keen to bring in some much needed reinforcements to strengthen his ranks.

The 42-year-old has already taken steps towards doing this by recently bringing in midfielder Joe Ledley on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, the Addicks will be seeking to pick up their first win in 11 league games this weekend against a QPR side who are also in need of three points to get their play-off bid back on track.