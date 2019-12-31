The latest Cardiff injury news all here

Cardiff City kick off their 2020 with a trip away to QPR, and they will be searching for the three points that could lift them into the playoff places.

Bluebirds manager Neil Harris will be deciding which team he intends to field against Mark Warburton’s side, and he will have to do so without a few key players available.

Isaac Vassell is still out injured but is building up his fitness in the gym having suffered a setback while recovering back in November, just before he was about to return to action for the Bluebirds.

Defender Matthew Connolly is also out injured as well with a long-term injury that he has been unable to shake off, having failed to make an appearance for the Bluebirds this term.

Right-back Jazz Richards has also recently returned from injury, and he is building up his match sharpness having started in the 2-1 win away at Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon.

Left-back Joe Bennett may be ruled out of the tie after suffering an eye injury in the win against Sheffield Wednesday, a big blow to Harris with his first-choice left-back potentially out.

Right-back Lee Peltier missed out on the win up north having sustained a knock to the knee in the 1-1 Boxing Day draw against Millwall, and he could miss the trip to QPR on New Year’s Day.

Central midfielder Joe Ralls could miss out on the trip to the Kiyan Price Foundation Stadium, after he broke his hand in the 3-3 draw with Leeds United just before Christmas.