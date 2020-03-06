The latest Blackburn Rovers injury news ahead of Sunday’s trip to Derby County

Blackburn Rovers head to Derby County on Sunday afternoon, looking to keep their hopes of securing a place in the Championship play-offs alive with victory at Pride Park.

Three straight draws have seen Tony Mowbray’s side miss something of an opportunity to break into the top-six, although there is still plenty of time for them to do so between now and the end of the season.

The Lancashire club are currently eighth in the Championship standings, three points adrift of the play-offs with ten games remaining, a bridgeable gap if they start turning draws into wins sooner rather than later.

One factor that could have a say in that is injury problems, something which Rovers have had to cope with plenty of across the course of the season so far.

But how is Blackburn’s injury situation looking now ahead of the trip to Pride Park?

Here, we take a look at the latest injury to emerge from Ewood Park ahead of that clash with the Rams.

Derrick Williams

One player Blackburn will once again be unable to call upon at the weekend is Derrick Williams.

The centre back – who has been linked with a move to the MLS this week – has been absent from Rovers’ last four matchday squads as a result of a calf injury.

It had been hoped that the Irishman would return to contention for the trip to Pride Park, but having only taken part in what Mowbray described as “light training” this week, Williams is set to miss out once more this weekend.

Bradley Dack

Dack will not feature again for Rovers this season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in a goalless draw with Wigan just before Christmas.

It does however seem as though Dack is making progress in his recovery, judging by teammate Dominic Samuel’s Instagram post earlier this week, which shows the Rovers talisman working on his fitness at the club’s training ground, without the leg brace he has been pictured wearing in recent weeks.

Lewis Holtby

Another attacking midfielder out for the foreseeable future for Rovers is Lewis Holtby.

The German hasn’t appeared for the club since suffering a knee injury in a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at the start of February.

Speaking in the aftermath of that game, Mowbray had suggested that Holtby could be out for the rest of the season, although speaking to the Blackburn website earlier this week, the player himself revealed he is hopeful he could feature for Rovers in the play-offs, should they secure a top-six spot over the next ten games.

Corry Evans

The third Blackburn player who may not feature again this season is Corry Evans.

The central midfielder hasn’t featured since fracturing his skull and shattering his eye socket during a 1-1 draw with Preston in January, on his 200th appearance for the club.

Mowbray has previously confirmed that the Northern Ireland international is slowly returning to training, but says a timescale on when a return to actions comes in down to Evans himself, details of which may or may not be announced for some time yet.

Darragh Lenihan (suspended)

Another player Rovers will be without when they travel to Derby – albeit not through injury – is Darragh Lenihan.

After receiving a tenth yellow card of the season in his side’s goalless draw with Stoke late last month, Lenihan found himself handed the customary two-match suspension for reaching that tally by that stage of the season.

The match with Derby will be the second game of that suspension following last week’s 2-2 draw with Swansea, meaning the Irishman will be available again when Blackburn host play-off rivals Bristol City at Ewood Park a week on Saturday.