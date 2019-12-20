The latest Birmingham City team news ahead of Hull City

Birmingham City travel to Hull City on Saturday looking to claim a second successive away win in the Championship, having secured a 3-2 win at Reading last time out on their travels.

Pep Clotet’s side, though, have suffered back to back defeats at St Andrews since then against Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion, which have left the Blues in 15th place in the table and seven points adrift of the play-offs heading into the weekend.

The Blues will be aiming to get back to winning ways and they will be looking to do achieve a better result than they did at Hull last campaign, with a brace from Jarrod Bowen condemning Birmingham to a 2-0 defeat back in March.

Birmingham have on the whole coped well so far this season in terms of keeping most of their key players fit, but heading into the hectic festive period Clotet’s side have picked up a few injuries which has left a few of their players in doubt ahead of their trip to Hull.

Dan Crowley could feature again for the Blues, after missing the last two matches against QPR and West Brom at St Andrews, after the 22-year-old picked up a hamstring injury during the win at Reading, but he has returned to training this week suggesting he might be available to make a comeback.

Fran Villalba is another player who could return to action for the Blues, having not featured since suffering a hamstring strain in Birmingham’s 1-1 draw against Millwall at the end of November, and having returned to the squad for the visit of West Brom last weekend as an unused sub he could be called on against Hull.

Clotet’s side though will remain without defender Marc Roberts, who has not featured for the Blues since being forced off in the early stages of the 1-1 draw with Millwall after damaging his ankle whilst competing for a head with Millwall’s Matt Smith, but the centre-back should be set to resume training after the New Year.

Roberts’ fellow centre half Jake Clarke-Salter will also miss the trip to Hull, with the Chelsea loanee having missed the last two matches after suffering a dislocated shoulder injury against Reading, and the centre-back is expected to not be able to return until the New Year, meaning either Geraldo Bajrami or Wes Harding will fill in.

Birmingham’s only other absentee is midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld, who has not featured for the Blues so far this season after suffering a serious knee injury during a 1-0 win against Leeds United back in April, although he could be set to also make a return to training in the New Year.