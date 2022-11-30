“The lads will probably destroy me for this” – Chuba Akpom speaks out about Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick

Chuba Akpom has been in scintillating form since Michael Carrick took over as Middlesbrough manager.

His form was already impressive before the former Manchester United coach came in, but has since been taken to another level as a result of some subtle changes by Carrick.

Akpom had already scored four goals prior to Carrick’s arrival but has since netted four in five and contributed an assist in among some top performances for Boro.

It left Akpom giving high praise to his new manager despite just working for him for a number of weeks, suggesting he’s the best manager he’s worked under after resurrecting his Boro career.

The 27-year-old originally signed for Boro from POAK in 2020 and was part of the Europa Conference League side that reached the quarter-finals of the competition last season while on loan there. Akpom was welcomed back into the fold in pre-season after being cast aside by Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder has been one of the standout performers this season.

Speaking to supporters about his time under Carrick, he had nothing but praise for his new boss after being asked who the best manager he’s played for: “The lads will probably destroy me for this.

“But the gaffer we have now [Carrick], brownie points, but I can actually back it up as well. The reason is because I feel like I’m playing the best football of my career so far.

“I feel like the gaffer has given me that freedom and license to get on the ball there, get on the ball here, express myself, dribble and create opportunities for my team-mates.”

Carrick is clearly getting the best out of Akpom. The 27-year-old is playing with freedom, getting into good areas on the pitch and damaging opposition which is paying dividends for his side.

They’ve set themselves a high bar for the remainder of the season though as both player and Carrick will need to match those levels already displayed.

The Verdict

Akpom is enjoying his football and that minute and that will hopefully continue.

He’s being allowed to showcase what he can do which is run at defenders, commit them and that’s without the burden of having to be the last man as he’s not the number nine in this team.

Deploying him as a second striker, or a number ten is allowing to ghost and impact games where suitable and now he’s in his prime years and with this license, it will be a surprise to see Akpom’s form go anywhere but up.