“The lads love him” – Reading manager Paul Ince singles out player for praise following Coventry victory

Reading manager Paul Ince was full of praise for his side as they beat Coventry City 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

It was a tight game at the Select Car Leasing Stadium of which the Royals edged and it moved them into the top half of the Championship.

Amadou Mbengue’s first senior goal gave Reading the win in the second half against the run of play after Tom McIntyre headed Tom Ince’s corner goalwards to to the Senegalese defender, who nodded in from three yards.

Coventry, who had four straight wins before the World Cup break, carried the greater threat in the first half but it was Reading who saw out the game to earn the three points.

That left Paul Ince full of praise for his side, telling The Reading Chronicle: “I’m pleased that we put in a performance, especially in the first half.

“It’s always tough when you’ve been away for four weeks but I thought we started the game sharp.

“I said before the game that we needed a fast start and get at this team, we did that very well.”

With Mbengue hitting the winner, Ince singled out the youngster for his contribution and growing admiration for him.

“He’s only a 20-year-old kid and he’s got a lot to learn,” Ince continued.

“He’s infectious, he wants to do well, he’s a trier and he’s a good player. For him to get the winner, he’ll be buzzing. The lads love him.”

Mbengue is out of contract in January having only joined the club in September with Ince keen to tie the Frenchman down to a longer term deal.

He admitted recently that he and Mark Bowen were discussing his future in the hope of making his stay in Berkshire a long one.

Reading are operating under tight restrictions this season and that will likely play a huge role in the contract that is offered to the former Metz youngster.

The Verdict

Mbengue has been a brilliant pick up and there’s clearly potential there. He’s fitting in brilliantly with the squad according to Ince and is seemingly going from strength to strength with each game.

The club has had to deal with plenty this season, but ensuring they retain players has been difficult in recent years with the likes of John Swift, Josh Laurent and Andy Rinomhota departing in the summer.

They do however have a strong foundation with a crop of young players coming through and Ince will hope Mbengue is one of them.