“The lads like him” – Paul Heckingbottom speaks out on summer signing at Sheffield United

Paul Heckingbottom has revealed the important part Ciaran Clark has played this season despite a limited amount of appearances for Sheffield United.

Clark has played just 170 minutes in the league so far this season, but Paul Heckingbottom says his experience off the pitch has been of great value to Sheffield United.

The former Aston Villa defender arrived on loan in the summer but has so far been unable to get going at Bramall Lane due injury.

He had a tough start against Watford in a game where most of the Blades team struggled before putting in a composed display in their following game against Millwall.

Since the against Gary Rowett’s side though, Clark is yet to start a game and now he’s back to full fitness after hamstring trouble, he will be knocking on the door.

Despite the lack of game time, Heckingbottom revealed Clark’s important role in the squad, telling Yorkshire Live: “If you speak to the managers who have had him, they all speak really highly of him as someone you would want in your team, in the dressing room.

“I think he’s a player’s player as well, the lads like him. I think you saw when he was on the pitch [Bristol City] straight away there was a lot of organising, a lot of leadership, which I liked.

“He’s been there, seen it, done it. We brought him for that experience.”

Heckingbottom has amassed a squad with plenty of promotion-winning experience. The likes of Billy Sharp, Chris Basham, John Egan and Oli Norwood are key examples of that.

Clark coming in is just another asset to the team at Bramall Lane and should he get game time, there’s no doubting his ability to take advantage of it.

The Verdict

This is a great example of Heckingbottom’s man management at the club.

Clark is an experienced player who has been there and done it at Championship level so to not be playing games will be a huge struggle for him, especially after injury.

But Heckingbottom’s singling him out for praise is good way of ensuring squad harmony and keep players on board.

Not only that, but Heckingbottom has proved that if you take your chance in the team, you will keep your place with the likes of Oli McBurnie, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Ben Osborne all proving that of late.