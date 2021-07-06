‘The lad is very keen’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Zian Flemming opens up

Zian Flemming’s name is one which Nottingham Forest may have to become quite familiar with in the coming weeks.

The Fortuna Sittard midfielder has emerged as a target for Forest in the last week, with reports from the Netherlands claiming that the Reds have made a first bid.

The 22-year-old scored 15 goals in 35 games across all competitions last season, chipping in with seven assists and scoring 12 goals in the Eredivisie.

The goalscoring playmaker is now wanted by Forest, and is under contract in the Netherlands until the summer of 2024.

But Fortuna are, perhaps obviously, reluctant to lose their star man this summer. Greek journalist Antonis Oikonomidis has reported that Forest’s first bid was in the region of £800,000, and it needs to be doubled in order to complete a deal.

Speaking to ESPN Netherlands, Flemming has opened up on Forest’s interest in him, admitting that Sittard’s valuation of him makes it difficult for him to leave this summer.

He said: “Not necessarily. They ask for a very high transfer fee – too high.”

Zian Flemming ziet een stap naar de Championship wel zitten, maar @FortunaSittard wil zijn sterkhouder niet kwijtraken. "Ze vragen een heel hoge transfersom, te hoog" 💰 pic.twitter.com/3kMsm8Pmeb — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) July 5, 2021

Flemming is a player who most Forest fans will never have watched before, but they have reacted positively to the speculation linking him with a move to the City Ground.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Flemming’s comments…

The big man clearly wants that move tbf, hopefully the price being “too high” is Forest haggling and it not being completely unaffordable — Saucy Sabri (@sabri_lagucci) July 5, 2021

The lad is very keen. I think 1 million and performance bonuses would do the job. Works out well for both parties, but Fortuna are just playing the game — R (@Bruno4Naandes) July 5, 2021

So the player has spoken out against his current club? — 🔭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_alexnffc) July 5, 2021

£1.2m will do the job. Let’s get it done. — Matty⚽️ (@MattyPNFFC) July 5, 2021

I watched too many youtube videos for this not to happen now. — Alex Quantock (@alexquantock) July 5, 2021

This one isn't going to be a quick one we push through, is it? #NFFC https://t.co/hDJ62O6sRR — Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1) July 5, 2021

This is gonna rumble for a few weeks isn’t it #nffc https://t.co/iUqERlMV6I — CB (@Chris78901) July 5, 2021

Fortuna are going to want to hold out for as much dollar as they can get especially if they don't want to really lose him, but obviously will be resigned to losing him and will want to get as much as can for him. — Garry Housley🔴⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@gazza_thered) July 5, 2021