Nottingham Forest

‘The lad is very keen’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Zian Flemming opens up

Published

9 mins ago

on

Zian Flemming’s name is one which Nottingham Forest may have to become quite familiar with in the coming weeks.

The Fortuna Sittard midfielder has emerged as a target for Forest in the last week, with reports from the Netherlands claiming that the Reds have made a first bid.

The 22-year-old scored 15 goals in 35 games across all competitions last season, chipping in with seven assists and scoring 12 goals in the Eredivisie.

The goalscoring playmaker is now wanted by Forest, and is under contract in the Netherlands until the summer of 2024.

But Fortuna are, perhaps obviously, reluctant to lose their star man this summer. Greek journalist Antonis Oikonomidis has reported that Forest’s first bid was in the region of £800,000, and it needs to be doubled in order to complete a deal.

Speaking to ESPN Netherlands, Flemming has opened up on Forest’s interest in him, admitting that Sittard’s valuation of him makes it difficult for him to leave this summer.

He said: “Not necessarily. They ask for a very high transfer fee – too high.”

Flemming is a player who most Forest fans will never have watched before, but they have reacted positively to the speculation linking him with a move to the City Ground.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Flemming’s comments…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

Article title: 'The lad is very keen' – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Zian Flemming opens up

