“The lad is suffering..” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit makes Sorba Thomas observations

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Preston North End last night, suffering their third loss in five games under Mark Fotheringham.

Greg Cunningham’s second-half header was the difference on a night where Huddersfield, disappointingly, didn’t register a shot on target.

In a 3-5-2 system, there’s extra pressure on Sorba Thomas at right wing-back, with the former Boreham Wood man carrying a creative burden.

Last night, his performance was full of effort but lacking creativity. As per Wyscout, he failed to create a shooting chance and was accurate with only four of his 11 attempted crosses.

“He cut quite a frustrated figure last night. He very rarely seemed to want to take on his full-back yet, when he did take them on, he got into a decent crossing position,” FLW were told by Huddersfield fan pundit, Graeme Rayner.

“Frustratingly a lot of his crosses from open play came from very deep. For decent centre-backs they are going to be bread and butter to deal with, as was shown last night.”

Thomas’ rise last season was incredible. In 18 short months, he’d gone from the National League to within 90 minutes of the Premier League. Three goals and 12 assists also helped push him into the Wales squad.

In Graeme’s eyes, despite the 23-year-old already registering six assists this season, there’s a combination of things holding him back from reaching his peak levels.

Graeme continued: “The lad is suffering from a combination of burnout from how quickly he has risen from non-league football in a year-and-a-half to be playing at Wembley and on the cusp of the World Cup. He’s also playing under his fourth manager in four or five months.”

Over on social media, there’s a lot of pointing the finger at Fotheringham and individuals within the Huddersfield squad, Thomas included.

Rather than piling into the wing-back, Graeme outlined his thoughts on where his frustrations lay after the defeat to Preston.

“I don’t want to get on the guy’s case, he’s got bags of talent. But, like most of the squad, it’s not good enough at the moment,” Graeme continued.

“His biggest asset is his dead-ball taking and his corners last night were poor, we didn’t create many chances from them and I was hoping to see Ben Jackson take a few corners to mix it up a bit, so we didn’t have to have out-swingers from the right.

“I was just frustrated but how much of that was down to the woefully inept tactics that came from Mark Fotheringham, I don’t know.

“His performance wasn’t great last night but everyone was poor, except maybe Duane Holmes. I’d put the main responsibility of that with the coaching staff.

“It’s pretty bleak at the moment.”

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Huddersfield Town players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Danel Sinani Yes No

The Verdict

Thomas is really important to Huddersfield. He’s one of Fotheringham’s best players and, when the chips are down, he’s a player that supporters are going to point a finger at, whether it’s the right or wrong thing to do.

In terms of last night, you thing you cannot say is that Thomas lacked effort. He was working his socks off down the right and what’s getting underplayed is how much of a good job he did shutting down Alvaro Fernandez on the Preston left. He rated a 6/10 in our player ratings, which was elevated by that exact point.

His delivery was hit and miss, as Graeme says, and given that’s his big asset, it’s obviously frustrating. However, there were worse players on the pitch than the Wales international and Huddersfield have bigger problems than him.

Thoughts? Let us know!