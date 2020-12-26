Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘The lad hasn’t done anything wrong’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player misses out vs Birmingham

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will be looking to make it three games unbeaten this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Birmingham City at the City Ground.

The Reds have picked up of late, defeating fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday by two goals to nil on Trentside, before drawing 1-1 with Millwall at the Den.

Today, two managers come up against their former clubs, with Aitor Karanka returning to the City Ground to face Chris Hughton’s side.

Following their 1-1 draw at Millwall last weekend, Hughton has named only one change to that side – and that change comes in defence.

Loic Mbe Soh, who has impressed in the last two games, is dropped to the bench. In for him comes Tobias Figueiredo, who makes his first appearance since returning from suspension.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team news, with many left disappointed by Mbe Soh’s omission…


