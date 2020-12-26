‘The lad hasn’t done anything wrong’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player misses out vs Birmingham

Nottingham Forest will be looking to make it three games unbeaten this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Birmingham City at the City Ground.

The Reds have picked up of late, defeating fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday by two goals to nil on Trentside, before drawing 1-1 with Millwall at the Den.

Today, two managers come up against their former clubs, with Aitor Karanka returning to the City Ground to face Chris Hughton’s side.

Following their 1-1 draw at Millwall last weekend, Hughton has named only one change to that side – and that change comes in defence.

Loic Mbe Soh, who has impressed in the last two games, is dropped to the bench. In for him comes Tobias Figueiredo, who makes his first appearance since returning from suspension.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team news, with many left disappointed by Mbe Soh’s omission…

Pathetic right hand side of defence that — Tiegan (@TieganNFFC) December 26, 2020

Why did they stick Figueiredo on for Mbe Soh? 😡 — CaydensGraphics (@CaydensGraphics) December 26, 2020

NO 🤮🤮🤮🤮 FIGs — David gravener (@DGravener) December 26, 2020

Figs playing is a disaster WTF is CH doing — Eddie C (@Ndforest) December 26, 2020

Why — James Laurence (@jameslaurence97) December 26, 2020

Figs isn’t good enough simple — dylan peet (@PeetDylan) December 26, 2020

Hope figs has a worldie tbh — Jack (@nffc_jackx) December 26, 2020

Come on Chris the lad hasn’t done anything wrong, (Mbe Soh) has done so well last few games and you can pretty much guarantee a figeuiredo mistake today. — adamjgibb (@adamjgibb94) December 26, 2020