Middlesbrough strolled to another victory in the Championship over the weekend, beating Preston North End 4-0 at the Riverside Stadium.

Michael Carrick's side responded perfectly to dropped points against Stoke City during the week to dispatch Preston in clinical fashion.

Another Chuba Akpom goal got Boro on their way in the first-half, before Cameron Archer's six-minute second-half brace took the game away from Preston.

Carrick saw Marcus Forss wrap up the scoring in the 95th minute, at a point that Preston were down to 10 men.

Forss' goal came at the end of a wonderful sweeping Boro move, setting Ryan Giles free on the left before he squared for Forss.

However, some footage has emerged onto social media after the game (@AndrewSmelt), where a fan can be heard saying "it's very nice but it's going nowhere," regarding Boro's slick build-up.

As you can imagine, there was a host of reaction to such a beautifully timed capture where one person amongst the Riverside attendance was left with egg on their face in an embarrassing way when Forss tucked the ball beyond Freddie Woodman.

Boro still sit third in the Championship table but are now three points behind Sheffield United in the race for second.

Paul Heckingbottom's side have a game in-hand on the Teessiders, though, having played in the FA Cup quarter-final yesterday against a Blackburn Rovers - a game they would win 3-2 in dramatic fashion.

March's international break means that the next round of Championship fixtures come on the first weekend of April.