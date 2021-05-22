‘The king is back’, ‘Thank god for that’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to Lee Johnson’s key inclusion against Lincoln City

Sunderland are facing a win-or-bust scenario as they welcome Lincoln City to the Stadium Of Light.

The Black Cats are 2-0 down in the tie after a disappointing display against the Imps at Sincil Bank on Wednesday night – a result which means that they have it all to do this afternoon.

Lee Johnson knows that his side need to score goals and that’s certainly been reflected in his line-up for this one.

📝 Our starting XI to face Lincoln City this afternoon at the Stadium of Light. #SAFC I #EFLPlayOffs pic.twitter.com/dhx85m99st — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) May 22, 2021

The Black Cats have made four changes to the team that took to the field at Sincil Bank.

Callum McFadzean, Grant Leadbitter, Chris Maguire and Ross Stewart all come into the starting XI for this one, replacing Denver Hume (injured), Tom Flanagan, Max Power and Jordan Jones with the latter trio dropping to the bench.

Without a doubt the biggest call was the decision to bring Maguire back into the starting line-up – something which many of the fans have been calling for for a number of weeks.

Here’s what a selection of the fans have had to say.

MAGUIREEEEEEE!!!!!!!! — Jai Oliver (@JaiOliver5) May 22, 2021

He listened thank god for that up the Chris maguireeeee — Liam ツ (@sxizee) May 22, 2021

Happy with the more attacking look to the starting XI. We need some big performances today though! — Kevin Moeliker (@Kevsol) May 22, 2021

The king 👑 — Joe McNally (@JoeMcNa36001719) May 22, 2021

Maguire starting wow 😯😯😯 — Bradley Young (@Bradley53635865) May 22, 2021

The king is finally back from exile 👑 — RonanCawley01 (@RCawley01) May 22, 2021