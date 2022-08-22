“The kind of striker that we’ve been missing the last few years” – Hull City fan pundit issues verdict on 25-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves believes that Oscar Estupinan has filled a gap in the side that has been vacant for multiple years.

The Tigers have struggled for goals in recent seasons, with the squad lacking a consistent finisher who could bag 10-20 goals a campaign.

But this Hull fan believes that the Colombian forward has the potential to fill that role and expects him to bag a tally of double figure goals for Shota Arveladze’s side in the Championship this year.

The 25-year old arrived this summer from Portuguese side Vitoria, where he spent five years.

The striker opened his account with two goals in the side’s 2-1 win over Bristol City and our fan pundit has claimed that this should only be the beginning of a fruitful relationship between club and player.

“I really like him,” Northgraves told Football League World.

“He’s the kind of striker that we’ve been missing the last few years.

“We’ve not really had that goal poacher that puts himself in the correct place, creates really high pressing problems for the defenders.

“His two goals against Bristol City were a clear indication of the kind of player that he is.

“He’s going to fight for every lost cause, he’s going to be in the right place at the right time and that’s what we’ve desperately needed.

“We struggled to score goals last season, it’s because we didn’t have a striker like that so this lad is going to get between 10-20 goals this season, easy.

“If he continues to be putting himself in those dangerous areas in the box where he can just pick up loose balls and put them in the net.

“He’s probably not going to score beautiful goals or worldies from 30 yards but if he’s going to pluck us in a few from around the six yard box that’s fine by us.”

Estupinan is one of a number of signings that Hull have made this summer as new owner Acun Ilicali looks to make his mark on the club.

Arveladze has brought in nine new additions to the first team squad, who have helped the team earn eight points from the opening five games of the new league season.

The Verdict

The Colombian has four league goals for Hull already, proving he is on his way to becoming a worthwhile addition to the side.

While his latest two came in a 5-2 defeat to West Brom, the signs are encouraging that he is able to score consistently which the team desperately needs.

It has been a busy summer for the team, so it comes as no surprise that setbacks such as Saturday will come as all these new players adjust to their new surroundings.

But it has been a promising start to the season for Hull, with Estupinan giving fans plenty of reason to be optimistic so far.