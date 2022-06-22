“The kind of ambition that the club needs to show” – Bristol City targeting move for 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are one of three sides competing for the signature of Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Alfa Semedo, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has endured two spells in England before, joining Nottingham Forest on loan in the summer of 2019 and being a semi-regular figure at the City Ground before arriving at Reading the following season.

Recording two goals and three assists in 40 competitive appearances for the Royals, with 39 of those displays coming in the Championship, he was a regular under Veljko Paunovic despite receiving mixed reviews for his spell in Berkshire.

Since moving on from then-parent club Benfica to join Vitoria Guimaraes in 2021, he has seemingly impressed in the Portuguese top tier with Stoke City and Scottish Premiership champions Celtic also believed to be battling it out for the midfielder’s services.

Would this be a good addition for the Robins though? And is he a needed figure in the middle of the park with other areas they may want to address as well?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World to have their say on these questions.

Carla Devine

This would be a generally good signing for Bristol City.

In fairness Semedo, didn’t excel particularly during his loan spells sign Nottingham Forest or Reading.

However, he did prove, especially with the latter, that he is a player that can play week in, week out and do an okay job.

The Robins will be a side keen to push up the table next season and therefore it feels like the 24-year-old could fit in nicely as the club try and build on what they already have.

He has shown the ability to be versatile with the ability to play both attacking and defensive football as well as take his spot in the middle of the park meaning he has the ability to adapt to City’s needs.

It’s not a groundbreaking signing but for the reported fee of around £1.3m, it seems like a good bit of business.

Declan Harte

This would add a level of quality and strength in depth to the City squad that Nigel Pearson will welcome with open arms.

The 24-year-old has performed well in Portugal with Vitoria, who did well to finish 6th in the table last season.

The Portuguese league is a strong division, so Semedo should be more than capable of stepping into the Robins’ lineup.

This is also the kind of ambition that the club needs to show if it wants to compete higher up the Championship table.

Adam Jones

This isn’t exactly a signing that will blow many peoples’ socks off.

However, he’s a reasonably solid option to have in the second tier and at £1.3m, he’s probably worth bringing in considering he could be a decent long-term addition for the Robins.

He wouldn’t exactly be a suitable replacement for Han Noah-Massengo – but he would be a good squad player to have and at 24 – he will only get better so this is a signing they should look to get over the line.

Fellow target Andy Rinomhota is perhaps a bit more energetic and may be a better signing because of this. However, Semedo has more than enough experience in the English second tier to be an asset for Nigel Pearson’s men if he arrives.

He shouldn’t demand a huge wage either, making him a potentially decent addition for the club if they can lure him to Ashton Gate in the coming months.