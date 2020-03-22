The key reason why Swansea City are facing an uncertain summer transfer window: Comment

Swansea City have been forced to be creative in their business during recent transfer windows as a consequence of the financial implications related to relegation from the Premier League.

The Liberty Stadium side have often turned to some of their bright academy talents to plug gaps in the side, while they have also heavily utilised the loan market in order to equip the Swansea squad for their play-off charge this campaign.

Steve Cooper’s side are currently sitting 11th in the Championship table but they are just three points adrift of the top six, with the Swans’ loan business having been particularly effective during the second half of the season following their January arrivals.

Rhian Brewster and Conor Gallagher both made temporary switches to the Liberty Stadium from Liverpool and Chelsea respectively, while Marc Guehi also arrived from Chelsea as he joined fellow loanees Ben Wilmot, Freddie Woodman and Aldo Kalulu.

This now means that a significant portion of Swansea’s core is made up of players the club doesn’t actually own with Woodman, Gallagher and Brewster having played particularly key roles for the south Wales club as they aim for a top-six finish.

It has been fantastic for Swansea fans to have seen these talented players make their mark for the club, but this has somewhat masked the fact that the Swans have a considerable re-building job on their hands when these players depart over the summer.

Can you score maximum points in this Swansea quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who scored Swansea's first goal of the 2005/2006 season against Tranmere Rovers? Adebayo Akinfenwa Lee Trundle Marc Goodfellow Adrian Forbes

There is every chance the Welsh side could secure these players’ returns to the Liberty Stadium next term, but it seems unlikely this will be possible for every player with Woodman perhaps representing the best chance Swansea have of retaining one of their loanees.

Therefore, Swansea will once again need to be inventive in their summer transfer business as they contend with continued financial limitations, with the club inevitably needing to offload some of their key assets in order to justify any potential expenditure.

This could pose question marks over the futures of Joe Rodon and Andre Ayew who have been stand-out performers for the Swans this season, but the Swans need to do all they can in order to keep these key men and uphold some stability in the squad.

It may remain necessary for Swansea to depend on the loan market for quality players given their financial predicament, but they should also look to secure some cheaper long-term deals in order to assemble a core group of permanent players at the club.

Swansea appear to have finally achieved stability off the pitch with chairman Trevor Birch performing a fine job at the helm, but the next step is to now start finding some permanence on the pitch in order to help Cooper take his side to the next level.