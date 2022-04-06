“The jury’s still out” – Blackburn Rovers fan pundit gives his verdict on whether potential new Zeefuik transfer deal

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Deyovaisio Zeefuik signed for Blackburn Rovers on loan from Hertha Berlin in January on a deal that means the move can be made permanent at the end of the season should the club want to.

The 24-year-old has only made six appearances for his new side since joining though after he was forced off last month in his side’s loss against Fulham with a calf injury, that left him on crutches after the game.

Therefore, the decision of whether or not he is worth making a permanent signing is a question for the Blackburn fans who haven’t been able to see much of him so far.

We asked FLW’s Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby if he would like to see his team sign Zeefuik for next season and he said: “Right now it feels very much like the jury’s still out on a possible permanent move for Zeefuik come the summer.

“Obviously the option is certainly there for us with the permanent fee being agreed when the loan was made in the January window but I think it’s been a very difficult period at Ewood Park for Zeefuik since he came in, he’s been really hampered by injuries and it means that Rovers fans and indeed the likes of Tony Mowbray and the board who are going to be making these decisions haven’t really been able to get a proper look at him and really make a judgement on whether he could long term be a useful option for Rovers.

“But definitely it’s one that if he can come back into the side now and make an impact during these final few games of the season will have to be considered because it looks like Ryan Nyambe could be on his way in the summer with his contract expiring and if that does happen then there’s going to be an essential void to be filled in at that right-back spot and obviously Zeefuik is someone that was brought in to try and do that.

“So if he can manage to really make that impact in the final few weeks of the season then yeah absolutely I think it’s one that will need to be considered especially given he will already have that familiarity with the club that could help with that bedding in phase once that comes to it in the summer.”

Quiz: Did Blackburn Rovers sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Tayo Edun? Fee Free

The Verdict:

As Toby points out, as it stands this is a bit of a difficult decision for Blackburn to make as they haven’t been able to see much of him play and therefore make a fair judgement on his ability.

If Nyambe was to go then it would definitely be a signing that Blackburn need but at the same time they also need to make sure he matches up to the standard they expect.

The Blackburn boss recently revealed that Zeefuik could be available for his side’s game against Blackpool this weekend which would then give him a chance from now until the end of the season to show what he can do, and for his manager to choose whether he is a player he wants.

As Toby says, if the 24-year-old can make an impact in these final games then he could definitely find himself at Ewood Park next season but he has to get through his audition period with the club first.