Following Darren Moore's shock recent exit from Sheffield Wednesday, the Owls have moved relatively quickly to name his successor.

Indeed, on Tuesday evening, the club confirmed Spaniard Xisco Munoz as their new manager.

A club statement read: "Sheffield Wednesday are delighted to announce the appointment of Xisco Muñoz as our first team manager.

"The Spaniard, who gained promotion to the Premier League with Watford in 2020/21, takes charge of the Owls with immediate effect."

Is Xisco Munoz a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

With the above appointment made, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on the Owls hiring the Spaniard, and how he stacked up compared to previous boss Darren Moore.

Ben Wignall

Dejphon Chansiri was always seemingly going to go left field for his appointment, and Munoz seems like someone who will be able to work under a restricted budget rather than a Slaven Bilic or Dean Smith.

Whilst Moore provided stability and a know-how of the EFL, Munoz hasn't stayed at a club as head coach for longer than a year, which perhaps is already a warning sign when it comes to his future.

In fairness to the Spaniard, he did achieve promotion from the Championship with Watford - which was to be expected with the squad they had - and was perhaps harshly sacked after just seven matches in the Premier League in 2021 when the Hornets were sitting in 15th position, so he had enough about him to get some decent results under his belt.

It will be a lot more difficult for Xisco though at Hillsborough, where he won't have as talented a squad as he did at Vicarage Road and who knows which way the summer recruitment will end up going, but I do not think he's necessarily an upgrade on Darren Moore and if the reasons for his departure are true, then the Munoz appointment strikes as a cheap option.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

You cannot argue with the job Xisco did at Watford when he arrived there in 2021.

He turned the Hornets' fortunes around completely that season, and had a very strong record whilst in charge at Vicarage Road in the second tier.

That being said, on paper, he inherited a very strong Championship squad, and there were question marks over his tactical acumen, whether fair or not.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on at Sheffield Wednesday, with more responsibilities as 'manager' as opposed to 'head coach' at Vicarage Road, too.

Given Darren Moore's experience compared to Xisco's, it's hard to call the Spaniard an upgrade on the former Owls boss, but that does not necessarily mean he cannot succeed.

For now, though, I think the jury is still out on this one.

Alfie Burns

When Darren Moore was sacked, it was a decision that came as a major surprise and obviously left fans thinking that the club would target someone that was a significant upgrade.

Munoz doesn’t really feel like a “significant” upgrade, although it isn’t the worst decision in the world.

The 42-year-old has a Championship promotion on his CV with Watford and did well enough at Vicarage Road, which is hardly an easy place to manage. Of course, his squad there was fantastic in comparison to Wednesday’s, but he still had to manage some big names and he did that well.

Wednesday can be confident, then, that Munoz can make an impact with the squad he’s inheriting and the backing he will hope to receive.

The Moore decision left a bad taste with some, but once things start moving towards the new season, it’ll quickly be forgotten if Munoz starts picking up impressive results.

He’s capable of doing that, too, despite the jury remaining out for now.