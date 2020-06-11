‘The jury is out’ – Will midfielder make it at Chelsea after EFL stint? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

So, from what you have seen so far of Conor Gallagher in the Championship this season, do you think he can make it at Chelsea?

Blues chiefs are likely to be happy with the central midfielder’s progress, though as is the case with a club like Chelsea, first-team opportunities are not immediately there for the youngster.

Notably at the Addicks, the 20-year-old showcased his superb ability with him proving to be an integral cog in Lee Bowyer’s side in terms of goalscoring and creation of chances.

Conor Gallagher has enjoyed a fruitful 2019/20 campaign at both Charlton Athletic and Swansea City on loan from Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

The team here at Football League World offer up their views…..

Ned Holmes

The jury is still out on this one, for me.

That’s not to say Gallagher hasn’t impressed me, as he has been fantastic at both Charlton and Swansea, but I’m just not sure where he would fit in at Chelsea.

He offers some real dynamism in central midfield and has shown glimpses of his class in attacking midfield but I’m not sure he’s specialised enough.

You look at someone like Mason Mount, who has made the step from Championship loan to Premier League starter under Lampard, and what he offers is clear.

It’s not the same for Gallagher and I think he needs to determine exactly what he is and what he can bring to a team before he can compete at Chelsea.

George Dagless

The jury is out, for me.

I’ve watched him live a lot this season, particularly at Charlton and there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s going to make it as a Premier League footballer – he’s got massive talent and the work-rate to match.

He’s only 20 so he’s got plenty of room to grow into an even better player but making it at Chelsea is another kettle of fish altogether.

Frank Lampard is going to spend big this summer – he’s already making deals – and I think the Blues are going to try and challenge Liverpool and Manchester City in the top flight sooner than most.

For me, Gallagher is still a bit short and the next few years will decide that – I do think he is ready for a Premier League loan, however.

Jacob Potter

I’m not sure he’s ready for first-team action with Chelsea.

There’s no doubting that Gallagher has been impressive in the Championship with both Charlton and Swansea, but the step up to the Premier League is a significant one.

You also have to take into consideration that the Blues already have a number of options available to them in similar positions.

I can’t see Gallagher getting into the starting XI ahead of the likes of Mason Mount and Ross Barkley, so a loan move to another Championship for a season could benefit his development.