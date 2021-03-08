‘The jury is out’ – Nottingham Forest face transfer decision involving 28-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Chris Hughton will have a number of decisions to make on some of his players’ futures this summer, with one of those set to involve Luke Freeman.

Freeman joined Forest on loan from Sheffield United in the summer, but has since endured a difficult season at the City Ground.

The 28-year-old has struggled with a hernia problem, and has managed to score only one goal in 16 Championship appearances for the Reds.

The attacking midfielder has been a regular starter for the Reds in recent weeks, though, as he looks to impress between now and the end of the season.

Freeman has recently told Nottinghamshire Live that he is unsure about his future at both the City Ground and Bramall Lane, insisting that he is just happy to be back fit and available for selection.

Forest do have the option to buy Freeman if they wish, but it remains to be seen whether the club look to activate that option.

Should they? We discuss…

George Dagless

I think the jury is out with Freeman, to be honest.

We know the ability he has got but has he been able to show it enough this season for Forest to take him on? I’m not so sure.

Injuries haven’t helped and he’s been out of position at times under Chris Hughton so I just don’t think it’s particularly worked for him.

We know he is a quality player and in the right side and set-up with a run of games he could remind us all of that ability but I just think Forest might opt against him at the moment.

Ben Wignall

I have no idea on what the finances are like behind the permanent option, but I don’t think Freeman has done enough to earn a long-term deal at Forest.

Granted he was hampered by a problem that happened before he even joined the club – one that he needed correcting mid-season which kept him out for two months – but he’s completed 90 minutes just once since his return and that speaks volumes.

Freeman’s best position is probably in the ‘number 10’ role, and with Filip Krovinovic playing so well there it’s left Freeman having to be a back-up to the Croatian or more often than not playing on the left wing.

At this point, Forest could use the money that could obtain Freeman permanently on a few other players that would better them in other positions, although if he starts scoring between now and the end of the season then my opinion would probably sway in favour of Forest taking a punt on him.

As of right now though, I wouldn’t be tying Freeman down to a permanent deal if I was on the Forest board.

Phil Spencer

I think that this would be a great move for Nottingham Forest.

Luke Freeman is a player of undoubted quality at Championship level having proven himself as a real creative force during his time with QPR.

Of course things haven’t exactly gone to plan during his time with Forest, but one season doesn’t diminish what he’s achieved previously.

In the right side Freeman could be a massive player for Chris Hughton’s side and so I think that this would be a good deal depending on the price.