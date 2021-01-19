Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘The jury is definitely out’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer deal edges closer

Published

10 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the loan signing of Filip Krovinovic, according to Portuguese newspaper Record.

The Reds are keen to add more creativity to their midfield this month, and look set to turn to the West Brom loanee.

Krovinovic has spent the last two seasons on loan at the Hawthorns, scoring three goals and chipping in with four assists last season as the Baggies won promotion to the Premier League.

Quiz: The top 16 Nottingham Forest record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16

Britt Assombalonga - £15m?

This season, he has made only five starts in the Premier League and has played only 17 minutes of football under Sam Allardyce in the top-flight.

A move to the City Ground could now be in the offing, according to Record, with negotiations believed to be underway.

It is clear to see where Krovinovic would improve Forest if they did bring the Croatian in. The 25-year-old can drive forward and create chances, whether that be from a deeper number 8 role or as a number 10.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans have made of this latest report, as they look to close in on their first signing of the month…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘The jury is definitely out’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer deal edges closer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: