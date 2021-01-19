‘The jury is definitely out’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer deal edges closer

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the loan signing of Filip Krovinovic, according to Portuguese newspaper Record.

The Reds are keen to add more creativity to their midfield this month, and look set to turn to the West Brom loanee.

Krovinovic has spent the last two seasons on loan at the Hawthorns, scoring three goals and chipping in with four assists last season as the Baggies won promotion to the Premier League.

Quiz: The top 16 Nottingham Forest record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16 Britt Assombalonga - £15m? Middlesbrough Bristol City Peterborough West Brom

This season, he has made only five starts in the Premier League and has played only 17 minutes of football under Sam Allardyce in the top-flight.

A move to the City Ground could now be in the offing, according to Record, with negotiations believed to be underway.

It is clear to see where Krovinovic would improve Forest if they did bring the Croatian in. The 25-year-old can drive forward and create chances, whether that be from a deeper number 8 role or as a number 10.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans have made of this latest report, as they look to close in on their first signing of the month…

My main question would be, would be he better than Cafu? — Liam Statham (@Liamstatham) January 18, 2021

Not sure he’s the answer with just 3 goals and 4 assists for West Brom in their promotion winning season. I would expect a good around double figures for an attacking mid. On the plus side, he looks like he has a bit of pace and is comfortable on the ball. An improvement on Cafu. — Neil Bower (@Neil_Bower) January 18, 2021

Hmmm. Not sure that is such a good signing. — john wragg (@downthelamb) January 18, 2021

Last year:

3gls 2 assists in 24(16). 59th in the division for Key Passes. 75th for Shots per game. 146th for Dribbles. 15th for Pass Accuracy. You'd have to say statistically Freeman is better if he's fit. The jury is definitely out, but it is just a loan. — The Incredible Grump (@incrediblegrump) January 18, 2021

Is Krovinovic any good? Cant say I've seen him too much. Seems like he has 3 goals in 52 apps or thereabouts so just curious of his strengths/weaknesses #nffc #wba — Adam Whale (@Forest_Chat) January 18, 2021

Not sure on the Krovinovic link yet. Good player, great technique, comfortable in possession. Although he's not exactly athletic or quick about the pitch, which I think we need. Probably not a MASSIVE earner coming from Portugal. I see him as more of an #8 than #10 tho. #NFFC — DGB (@DGBCampbell) January 18, 2021

I thought he looks quicker than what we have, midfield wise. Certainly comfortable on the ball. But for an attacking midfielder in a promotion side, 3 goals and 4 assists isn’t a great return. Was thinking he could be more suited to a deeper role to help build attacks. — Neil Bower (@Neil_Bower) January 18, 2021

Tbh. Not sure he is any better than what we have already…. We need a Pirlo type…. — LandFairy RED. (@OeuvrePresents) January 18, 2021

We definitely need some pace — matt (@rematt75) January 18, 2021