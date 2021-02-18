‘The journey begins’, ‘What a week’ – These Sunderland fans react to significant club announcement

Sunderland today announced that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has completed his takeover of the League One club.

📰 Sunderland AFC today received approval from the @EFL for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to acquire a controlling interest in the club, signalling the start of a new era on Wearside. Louis-Dreyfus also becomes the club’s new Chairman with immediate effect. — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 18, 2021

The 23-year-old billionaire, who is the son of the former Marseille owner Robert, had been in talks to buy the Black Cats over the past few months, and it was revealed on Christmas Eve that an agreement had been reached with Stewart Donald.

Fans have been waiting for official confirmation to follow, and that came this afternoon, as Sunderland shared the news on social media.

The update revealed that Stewart Donald, Juan Sartori and Charlie Methven have each retained a minority shareholding, with Louis-Dreyfus now the main man at the Stadium of Light, as he revealed his aim is to bring ‘long-term success’.

As you would expect, this news excited the support, who had been desperate for Donald to sell his majority stake in the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the takeover from Twitter…

What a week. 2 wins, 1 cup final and a Billionaire owner / chairman at the helm. Brighter days must be one the way ☀️ ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/C6VXLbuMaa — Jonny McGee (@jonnymcgee89) February 18, 2021

Amazing news! Already feels like we’re in better hands from the early signs.. fingers crossed. https://t.co/xK2rcSfk7X — Jono (@Jonosafc) February 18, 2021

@LukeParenzee10 @cheslintremble On our way back to the premier league, ha way the lads! https://t.co/kpBGZyDae0 — LP29 (@LPTwentyNine) February 18, 2021

There we go. Please let this go well. So much more I want to say on this but let’s just see how things go. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus I’m wishing you and your team nothing but the best and if you get this right I promise you you’re going to love it here #SAFC https://t.co/QPG377kQad — James Tweddell (@Jamestweddell) February 18, 2021

What a couple of days its been for the club! Onwards and upwards, fresh start 🔴⚪️⚽️ https://t.co/iCAdP0MBIc — Luke Pennock (@lukepennock) February 18, 2021