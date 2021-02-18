Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘The journey begins’, ‘What a week’ – These Sunderland fans react to significant club announcement

Sunderland today announced that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has completed his takeover of the League One club.

The 23-year-old billionaire, who is the son of the former Marseille owner Robert, had been in talks to buy the Black Cats over the past few months, and it was revealed on Christmas Eve that an agreement had been reached with Stewart Donald.

Fans have been waiting for official confirmation to follow, and that came this afternoon, as Sunderland shared the news on social media.

The update revealed that Stewart Donald, Juan Sartori and Charlie Methven have each retained a minority shareholding, with Louis-Dreyfus now the main man at the Stadium of Light, as he revealed his aim is to bring ‘long-term success’.

As you would expect, this news excited the support, who had been desperate for Donald to sell his majority stake in the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the takeover from Twitter…


