The club sanctioned several departures to balance the books after a takeover by American businessman Tom Wagner.

Young midfielder Jordan James, who has attracted interest from multiple clubs, is likely to reignite interest in the summer transfer window. Potential replacements for him include Cameron Brannagan, Joe Aribo, Han-Noah Massengo, and Matty Longstaff.

Birmingham City will be aiming to get their Championship season back on track under Tony Mowbray.

The West Midlands outfit were flying high under John Eustace and looked genuine promotion contenders during the first half of the season, but a managerial change to Wayne Rooney tilted their chances and saw the club slip down the division.

Rooney would go on to manage just 15 Championship games at St Andrew’s, with nine defeats in that time seeing his stint at the club cut short.

Mowbray is the latest manager to take the hot seat at Blues, looking to pick up the pieces and salvage some positivity of what is left of the campaign.

During the course of this season, Birmingham sanctioned a significant number of departures from the club in order to balance the books after the takeover by American businessman Tom Wagner.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tahith Chong Luton Town Permanent (fee involved) Jobe Bellingham Sunderland Permanent (fee involved) Maxime Colin FC Metz Permanent Sam Cosgrove Barnsley Permanent Harlee Dean Reading FC Permanent Troy Deeney Forest Green Rovers Permanent Jordan Graham Leyton Orient Permanent George Friend Bristol Rovers Permanent Josh Williams Cheltenham Town Loan Nico Gordon Solihull Moors Loan Zach Jeacock Gloucester Loan Josh Andrews Gillingham Permanent Brandon Khela Ross County Loan Zach Jeacock Released Permanent

Almost adding to the outgoings list at St Andrew’s was young midfielder Jordan James, who has burst on to the scene at Blues this season in a breakthrough campaign.

The 19-year-old has featured heavily in the West Midlands, which has resulted in call-ups to the Welsh national side.

As one of the most talented young players in the second-tier, James has attracted interest from multiple outfits during the January transfer window.

Serie A side Atalanta reportedly tabled a bid in excess of €5million for the midfielder, but Blues boss Mowbray made it clear that he wanted to hold onto the youngster for the rest of the season.

Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera reported (via SportWitness) that Championship rivals West Brom had also entered the race for the Welshman, but Birmingham would only consider letting him leave for offers approaching €10million.

Interest in James is likely to reignite during the summer, and Football League World lists four replacements Blues should target if he ends up departing the club.

Cameron Brannagan

Starting off is Oxford United midfielder Brannagan, who enters his seventh season with the U’s.

The former Liverpool man has been an integral part of the first-team picture at the Kassam Stadium, making over 200 appearances and closing in on a half century of strikes for the club.

With such a consistent number of attacking returns since 2018, Brannagan sooner rather than later has to make the step-up to the second-tier, and Birmingham could be the ideal place to make the jump.

After being a standout performer in League One for a number of years, the 27-year-old would be able to continue his productiveness in front of goal from midfield and give Blues an added source of creativity which is desperately needed if they want to push towards the top end of the division.

Joe Aribo

Next up is Nigerian international Aribo, who has struggled to assert himself as a first-team mainstay since arriving to Southampton from Rangers in 2022.

Aribo fell out of favour with ex-Saints managers Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles last term, featuring just three times in the second half of their Premier League season as the South Coast outfit were relegated.

The midfielder’s minutes have varied under Russell Martin too in the Championship, and he could be made available for a move away, particularly if Southampton make an instant return to the top-flight.

Any move is likely to be a loan deal for Aribo, but Blues would have the financial capacity to pull it off if they parted ways with James.

Han-Noah Massengo

Massengo is a highly rated young midfielder but has only featured a handful of times in the Premier League since moving to Burnley from Bristol City last summer.

With gametime under Vincent Kompany limited, Massengo could be a useful option for Blues on a loan deal next season.

The 22-year-old joined the Robins at the age of 18 before his move to Turf Moor, making 99 appearances at Ashton Gate.

Massengo's valuable experience in the division from a young age and subsequent move to a Premier League side proves he has the quality to succeed at the highest level, and a move to St Andrew’s could be ideal for both parties to get his career back on the right path.

Matty Longstaff

Rounding off the list is former Newcastle United midfielder Longstaff, who remains without a club after being released from the Magpies last summer.

His breakthrough at Newcastle was disrupted by failed loan spells and a series of injuries, but a move to Birmingham could get his development back on track, particularly with Mowbray’s impressive record of improving young players from his time at Sunderland.

The 23-year-old has an energetic presence in the middle of the park and possesses a strong eye for a pass as well as a long-range effort.

Regardless of the ongoing struggles in his career, this could be a shrewd signing on a free transfer and would give the midfielder a fresh start to get back to his best.