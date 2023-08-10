This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Queens Park Rangers haven't had the best or most inspiring of summers when it comes to both their transfer dealings and their pre-season results - and things got even worse on Saturday with the start of the 2023-24 Championship season.

Dealing with a defensive injury crisis, the Hoops were blasted away by Watford 4-0 at Vicarage Road and it has already led to calls from some of the club's fanbase for Gareth Ainsworth to depart.

Ainsworth guided QPR to big late-season wins against Burnley and Stoke City in 2022-23 to just about keep the club in the Championship, but he could now be feeling the pressure despite having little money to spend in the transfer market.

Is Gareth Ainsworth under pressure at QPR following 4-0 defeat to Watford?

Louis Moir - FLW's QPR fan pundit - believes that Ainsworth will be under pressure massively after just one game of the 2023-24 season, despite only being appointed in February and keeping the Hoops in the Championship.

"To be quite honest I think the pressure has been on him since the end of last season really," Louis told Football League World.

"You see the comments like 'Gareth Ainsworth kept QPR up last season' but he didn't - yes we were on a downward trajectory but we were about eight or nine points clear of the relegation zone and when he came in we just survived by the skin of our teeth.

"So in my opinion, the pressure has been on since then - it's not like people have been impressed, it's been a total diaster since he's walked through the door.

"Pre-season's not exactly been inspiring even though it doesn't really matter but there's been nothing to suggest anything positive will happen at the start of the season and that was evident against Watford.

"It was probably the worst first half of football I've ever witnessed in my life, so it's not good.

"The pressure is on even more so now and you can even feel the tension and the negativity, in the away end at Watford I've never seen so many people walk out before half-time, fans were booing 30 minutes into the game - when have you ever seen that before?

"People are not happy, I'm certainly not happy - I think he's out of his depth, the job's too big for him, he thinks we're Wycombe in regards to the mentality side of things, he's just brought a League One, lower league mentality thinking we're already down before the season's even begun and it's just not good.

"The players have not bought into it, I can't see them buying into it and quite frankly I can't see it being long until he gets sacked really and I can't see us turning it around anytime soon."

What is Gareth Ainsworth's contract situation at QPR?

Back when he was appointed in February, Ainsworth signed a three-and-a-half year contract to return to Loftus Road, paying compensation to Wycombe in the process.

If QPR do want to sack Ainsworth in the near future though, they would have to pay him off handsomely considering he has so much time left on his deal.

It appears that the club do not have too much to spend in terms of a transfer budget this summer either, so if the time comes when it's time to part ways with the 50-year-old then it could put the Hoops in an even worse financial picture.