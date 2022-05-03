The issues behind Mark Warburton’s QPR exit have been revealed

Behind the scenes issues played a significant role in Mark Warburton’s QPR exit.

According to a report by West London Sport, only a play-off place being secured could have saved his position at the club.

Communication problems between staff caused a rift at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Warburton was said to not have had a particularly close relationship with Director of Football Les Ferdinand.

The difficulties continued between the 59-year old and U23 manager Paul Hall and his staff.

That relationship was reportedly non-existent which was seen as a particular problem due to the club’s mission to bring through youth players to create sellable assets.

One of the key aims set out by the club for Warburton was to make use of the club’s younger players, which he failed to do so.

The decision to opt for Lee Wallace and Moses Odubajo instead of Niko Hamaleinen and Conor Masterson for the club’s promotion challenge was seen as a big moment in the Englishman’s tenure.

While the club’s hierarchy backed that decision, it was not unconditional.

That condition was based on Warburton actually leading the club to a proper promotion challenge, but when results dried up in the second half of the season the writing was then on the wall for his time with the London club.

Warburton will take charge of his final Championship game for QPR when they face Swansea City on the last day of the regular season on May 7.

The Verdict

Given the wretched results the side endured in February and March, it comes as no surprise that the club are looking for a new manager.

These issues coming to the fore now makes it even more obvious that Warburton’s course had been run at QPR.

A great chance at earning a play-off place has gone to waste, even though the club looked to even be challenging for automatic promotion at the turn of the year.

The club’s hierarchy will need to make their vision for the club crystal clear for whoever they next appoint as manager so that everyone can be working on the same page going forward.