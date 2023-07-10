Fulham and Leeds United are both interested in signing Gustavo Hamer from Coventry City this summer.

According to Sky Sports (09/07, 14.15), the Cottagers are keeping tabs on the midfielder after his impressive Championship campaign, with The Athletic reporting Leeds’ own involvement in the chase of the player.

Hamer played a key role in the club earning their place to the play-off final last season.

The 26-year-old contributed nine goals and 11 assists as Mark Robins’ side came within a penalty shootout of a Premier League place.

Hamer’s goal in the play-off final meant that 120 minutes couldn’t separate the Sky Blues and Luton Town.

But the midfielder is now entering the final year of his Coventry contract, which has raised doubts over his future at the CBS Arena.

Should Coventry City cash-in on Gustavo Hamer?

Carlton Palmer believes that it will be difficult for Coventry to keep hold of their star man due to his contract situation.

The former midfielder has claimed that the Championship side will have very few options unless Hamer commits his long-term future to Robins’ side.

“Fulham are said to be monitoring the situation of Coventry star midfielder Hamer,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Coventry would like to keep hold of the talented player, with the departure of star striker [Viktor] Gyokeres imminent.

“However, the issue is Hamer is entering the final year of his contract.

“Should Hamer not commit to a new deal, Coventry can’t run the risk of him leaving the club for nothing next season.

“So they may well have to cash-in on him with several very interested parties, Leeds United being one of those.”

Hamer has been with Coventry for three seasons, and has played a crucial role in the club cementing themselves as a promotion contender in the second division.

He has made 122 appearances in the Championship since joining the Sky Blues, contributing an impressive 17 goals and 24 assists in that time.

Coventry have finished 16th, 12th and fifth during Hamer’s time at the club, pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

Robins will be hoping to oversee another promotion charge next season, even with Gyokeres no longer at the club.

The arrival of Ellis Simms from Everton is a signal of intent from the Sky Blues, but Hamer’s potential departure would prove a big blow to their hopes for the next 12 months.

Does Gustavo Hamer have a future at Coventry City?

Hamer’s contract situation puts Coventry in a difficult position.

Gyokeres also had just one year remaining on his deal, which forced the club into a sale as a result.

However, Coventry have agreed a significant fee with Sporting CP in the process, with £20 million set to be received from the Portuguese side.

If Fulham or Leeds can stump up a similar level of cash in their pursuit of Hamer then Coventry will have little choice but to accept, given the size of the fee, so should now be thinking of potential replacements just in case either club steps up their interest in the coming weeks.