The Wrexham experience is heading to the EFL after they won promotion from the National League last month, and they're set to waste no time in looking to add to their squad of players.

The Welsh outfit have been able to entice the likes of Elliot Lee, Ollie Palmer, Paul Mullin and Eoghan O'Connell down the leagues and into non-league in order to play for the club, and they have their eyes set on even bigger targets going forward.

Transfer insider Dean Jones told GiveMeSport recently that the Red Dragons ownership are targeting big Welsh signings in order to keep the identity of the club, and have already made a cheeky play to get Gareth Bale out of retirement - which has been politely knocked back by the ex-Real Madrid man.

Instead, they will look to players such as Ipswich Town wide man Wes Burns, who scored eight times and notched 11 assists in League One last season for the Tractor Boys, and versatile Huddersfield Town player Sorba Thomas to bolster their quality for the 2023-24 season.

What has Carlton Palmer said on Wrexham's reported interest in Wes Burns and Sorba Thomas?

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes that Burns or Thomas - or perhaps both - would be good additions to the ranks at the Racecourse Ground, but admits that it could be a money factor that brings them down the footballing pyramid.

"It's reported that Wrexham are keen on Ipswich's Wes Burns and Huddersfield's Sorba Thomas - and there's no doubts about it, Wrexham being promoted and they've got very wealthy owners, they're going to go for back-to-back promotions," Palmer told Football League World.

"They've made that very clear what they want to do with the football club, their model is they want to attract Welsh players to keep the identity of the football club.

"Burns and Thomas are two players that they've identified that would be good signings for the club - the issue is will those players want to play in League Two? That will boil down to money and the players ambitions."

Are Wes Burns and Sorba Thomas realistic targets for Wrexham?

With Burns being a star player for Ipswich as they won promotion to the Championship this season, it's very unlikely that Wrexham will be able to tempt him away from Suffolk as Town themselves could offer him a wage hike in order to stave off any interest.

Thomas' situation is different though - forced out of Huddersfield in January after a creative season in 2021-22, his loan stint at Blackburn wasn't particularly productive and he could be looking for a way out of the Terriers this summer.

There isn't any doubt that Thomas could walk into quite a few Championship sides for next season and make an impact given the chance, but the notoriety he could gain by playing for Wrexham - albeit in League Two - could be tempting for him.