The Ipswich Town youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

Ipswich Town will be looking to maintain their push for a six-finish this weekend by securing a positive result in their showdown with Cambridge United at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys are currently five points adrift of Sheffield Wednesday who occupy the final spot in the League One standings and thus will need to pick up as many victories as possible between now and the end of the campaign in order to achieve their goal.

Regardless of what division the Blues find themselves in next season, their academy players will be determined to force their way into contention for a regular spot in the club’s match-day squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three Ipswich youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season later this year…

Corrie Ndaba

Corrie Ndaba was loaned out by Ipswich to Salford City last year and has gone on to feature as a left-back and as a centre-back in League Two this season.

The 22-year-old has managed to produce a host of solid displays for the Red Devils and is currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.98 in the fourth-tier.

By ending the current campaign on a positive note, Ndaba could potentially boost his chances of earning a spot in Ipswich’s side next season.

Bailey Clements

Another product of Ipswich’s academy, Bailey Clements was handed the opportunity to showcase his talent earlier this season as he made four appearances for the club in League One.

The Tractor Boys opted to sanction a temporary exit for Clements earlier this year as the full-back sealed a move to Stevenage.

Since making this switch, the 21-year-old has only featured on four occasions in League Two as he has struggled to establish himself as a key player at the Lamex Stadium.

In order to give himself the best opportunity to become a regular fixture in Ipswich’s side next season, Clements will need to force his way into Stevenage’s starting eleven between now and the end of the campaign.

Tawanda Chirewa

Tawanda Chirewa has only ever made one senior appearance for Ipswich and is currently being deployed at youth level by the club.

The midfielder recently helped the Tractor Boys’ Under-23 side seal a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday by featuring in this particular fixture.

Considering that Ipswich have an option to extend Chirewa’s stay for another 12 months, it will be intriguing to see whether the 18-year-old will be able to convince the club to trigger this clause by delivering the goods in their upcoming youth fixtures.