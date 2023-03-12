The Ipswich Town players whose futures at Portman Road are uncertain

Ipswich Town managed to move within striking distance of Plymouth Argyle in the League One standings yesterday thanks to their victory over Bolton Wanderers.

Goals from George Hirst and Cameron Burgess allowed the Blues to secure all three points on their travels.

Plymouth were unable to match this feat in their clash with Barnsley as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Oakwell.

Ipswich will be looking to extend their current winning run at this level to six games next weekend when they host Shrewsbury Town.

Whereas Blues boss Kieran McKenna will be focusing primarily on the club’s quest to achieve promotion over the coming weeks, decisions will eventually need to be made regarding the futures of some of his players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at four individuals who are currently facing an uncertain future at Portman Road.

Check them out below…

Sone Aluko

Sone Aluko’s contract at Ipswich is set to expire this summer and thus he will become a free-agent if he is not offered fresh terms by the club.

Signed by the Blues in 2021, Aluko featured on 36 occasions for the Blues in all competitions in the previous term and scored three goals for the club.

Partially due to a knee injury that he suffered earlier this season, the winger has only made 14 league appearances this season.

Yet to find the back of the net at this level in the current campaign, Aluko will need to step up his performance levels in order to convince the Blues to extend his stay.

Richard Keogh

Richard Keogh’s deal with Ipswich also reaches a crescendo later this year.

The defender has been utilised on 16 occasions by Ipswich in all competitions this season.

Keogh’s most recent appearance came during the Blues’ 1-1 draw with Cambridge United last month.

Certainly not short of options in the centre-back position, it would not be at all surprising if McKenna decides to cut ties with Keogh due to the presence of Luke Woolfenden, Burgess and George Edmundson.

Kane Vincent-Young

As is this case with the aforementioned duo, Kane Vincent-Young is facing an uncertain future at Portman Road due to the length of his contract.

While the defender’s current deal does expire in June, Ipswich have the option to extend his stay for another year due to a clause included in this agreement.

The Blues have yet to make a final decision regarding whether to keep Vincent-Young at the club.

Due to the arrival of Harry Clarke in January, Vincent-Young has slipped down the pecking order at Portman Road.

Given that the right-back has not featured for the club since January, it would not be at all surprising if he moves on to pastures new later this year.

Quiz: Are these 20 Ipswich Town facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Ipswich were founded in 1878 Real Fake

Janoi Donacien

Like Vincent-Young, Janoi Donacien also has a clause included in his contract that Ipswich can trigger to extend his stay for another 12 months.

Donacien is arguably more likely to stay at the club compared to his team-mate as he has been utilised more by McKenna this season.

Deployed as a right-back and as a centre-back, the 32-year-old has featured on 36 occasions in all competitions this season.

By helping Ipswich secure promotion to the Championship by producing a host of assured displays between now and the end of the term, Donacien could be given the chance to prove himself at a higher level next season.