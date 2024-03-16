Highlights Christian Walton may see limited playing time at Ipswich, triggering a possible sale in the summer due to an injury setback.

Leif Davis's impressive performances have attracted interest from PL teams, raising speculation about his potential departure for £20M.

Conor Chaplin's success at Ipswich has made him a valuable player; his high level of performance could attract a significant fee if he is sold.

Ipswich Town will hope there is still success to be had between now and the end of this Championship season.

The Tractor Boys sealed promotion back to the second tier only at the end of last season, and in their first campaign back, they have already made strides in their attempt to return to the Premier League.

It has been an impressive campaign for Kieran McKenna’s men, as they have been in and around the top two for nearly all the season.

So, with only a few games left to play, Ipswich will hope to get over the line and seal that impressive promotion to the top flight.

While the focus will be on what is happening on the pitch, it won’t be too long before matters turn to the summer transfer window and what plans they have in place.

Ipswich are likely going to be busy no matter what league they are in, with arrivals and departures on the cards.

So, with that said, here at Football League World, we have looked at four Ipswich Town players who could be realistically sold for a fee this summer…

Christian Walton

Christian Walton only joined Ipswich back in January 2022 on a permanent basis, and it seemed like the goalkeeper was going to settle at a club.

The 28-year-old started his career at Brighton, but spent a lot of the early part of his career going from loan to loan.

He played for clubs like Luton Town, Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers, and now the Tractor Boys. Walton joined Ipswich on loan before signing on a permanent basis, and he looked as though he was going to be their number one for the next few seasons.

Walton was so important for Ipswich in their last two League One campaigns, with him keeping 37 clean sheets in 80 appearances. The shot stopper was vital to their promotion last season, and that was expected to continue in this campaign.

Christian Walton's 2022/23 League One stats for Ipswich Town Total Matches played 46 Goals conceded 34 Goals conceded per game 0.7 Saves made 84 Saves per game 1.8 (71%) Penalty saves 2/6 Touches 38.9 Passing accuracy per game 69% Average rating 6.88 As per SofaScore.com

However, an injury in pre-season scuppered all of that, as he was replaced by Vaclav Hladky and hasn’t been able to regain his starting spot since. Walton has been limited to just a handful of appearances, and they have come in cup competitions.

Walton’s contract does expire at the end of this season, but Ipswich do have the option to trigger an extension, and they may do that before looking to sell the goalkeeper on a permanent basis. It looks like he is a long way off retaining his starting spot at Portman Road.

His departure could be even more likely if Ipswich seal promotion, as McKenna may look to add to that area of the team.

Leif Davis

The next player on this list of possible departures for Ipswich Town in the summer is left-back Leif Davis.

It has been reported already that Premier League duo Newcastle United and West Ham United are interested in the player and keeping eyes on him ahead of the summer.

While it has also been mentioned that Nottingham Forest have joined the two sides in being interested in a summer move for Davis.

The defender’s performances in this season and last have not gone unnoticed, with Davis’ stature rising significantly in this period of time, making him one of the best left-backs in the Football League.

Of course, Ipswich will not want to sell the defender, and they will hope promotion to the Premier League will strengthen their cause in retaining his services. But, the Tractor Boys have reportedly slapped a £20 million price tag on the player and if any of these clubs or other sides match this offer, Ipswich may reluctantly sell a player they paid £1.2 million for in 2022.

Conor Chaplin

Similar to Leif Davis, Conor Chaplin has been sensational for the Tractor Boys since joining the club in 2021.

The 27-year-old signed for Ipswich with his career not yet getting off to the mark he would have hoped for.

However, that soon changed, with Chaplin netting goals and recording assists in his first season. He then went even better last season, scoring an impressive 26 goals and recording five assists.

The attacker has really excelled under the management of McKenna, and his return to the Championship this season has seen him continue that fine form.

Chaplin has been one of Ipswich’s best players in the last 18 months, and like Davis, they will be keen that he remains at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

The forward signed a new contract last summer, and that runs until 2026, so Ipswich are under no pressure to sell the player, but given his form, if Ipswich don’t secure promotion, there could be a few sides looking at possibly taking Chaplin off the Tractor Boys.

If this is the case, Ipswich will likely be looking to get a substantial fee for a player who is scoring goals for fun.

Marcuss Harness

Another player that could be moved on by Ipswich this summer is winger Marcus Harness.

The 28-year-old joined the Tractor Boys in the summer of 2022, when he was snapped up after impressing with Portsmouth.

Harness had been on the books with Pompey for a number of seasons, and throughout that time, he was key in terms of goals and creativity.

So, Ipswich decided to add him to their ranks, and in his first season, he continued to do that, scoring six goals and recording three assists.

However, the winger wasn’t always a regular, with him starting 21 games in League One, but he was also brought on in a further 19. So, it was a mixed bag when it came to starting and being brought on from the bench.

This season has been very different.

It seems the 28-year-old isn’t as high up the list when it comes to options for McKenna, and with his contract running until 2025, it could be that Ipswich look to move him on in the summer if they receive a decent fee for the player.

Harness has been a good purchase for Ipswich, but with the attacking options the club has, it just seems the player has fallen down the pecking order and is probably in need of a move away.