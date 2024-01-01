Highlights Ipswich Town players with expiring contracts may make pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January.

Axel Tuanzebe, Cameron Burgess, Massimo Luongo, Sam Morsy, and Vaclav Hladky are among the players who could attract interest.

Lee Evans, Kayden Jackson, Christian Walton, Sone Aluko, Janoi Donacien, and Dominic Ball may also leave the club when their contracts expire.

Ipswich Town have taken the Championship by storm this season.

They have an incredibly talented squad at their disposal, and there will surely be interest in some of their top players in the next few months.

However, if they are to be promoted, then Kieran McKenna's side will likely make some changes to the squad, and that planning process may begin in January, when players that have less than six months remaining on their contract can start to agree pre-contract offers with foreign clubs.

Due to FA rulings, players can't agree with another team in England six months in advance, but if a player gets an offer from abroad, then they are allowed to make a pre-agreement.

A number of players departed the club in the summer after promotion, and given the amount of contract expiries coming up, there could be a lot more next summer as well.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Joe Pigott Leyton Orient Permanent Rekeem Harper Burton Albion Permanent Joel Coleman Bolton Wanderers Permanent Kane Vincent-Young Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Richard Keogh Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Greg Leigh Oxford United Permanent Panutche Camara Charlton Athletic Loan Kyle Edwards Oxford United Loan Tete Yengi KuPS Loan Idris El Mizouni Leyton Orient Loan Corrie Ndaba Kilmarnock Loan Gassan Ahadme Cambridge United Loan Matt Penney Without Club Permanent

With that being said, we take a look at the Ipswich Town players who can make a pre-contract agreement in January with their contracts expiring in the summer.

Axel Tuanzebe

The former Manchester United youngster is still a very talented player, but minutes with the Tractor Boys have been limited due to the immense form of Cameron Burgess and Luke Woolfenden.

The centre-back does have an option to extend for one more year, though.

Cameron Burgess

Burgess is one of the first names on the team sheet, so it's likely the club will opt to use the one-year extension clause on Burgess' contract.

Massimo Luongo

The Australian midfielder has been a key man in midfield for high-flying Ipswich this season, and with bags of experience in the EFL, the 31-year-old may have some clubs looking to acquire his pre-agreement in January.

Sam Morsy

Luongo's partner in the Ipswich midfield, and club captain, Morsy, is a player the Tractor Boys will be desperate to keep, in order to benefit from his experience, should they get promoted at the end of the season.

Vaclav Hladky

At 33-years-old, the Ipswich number one may come into some interest from some foreign clubs, so he may be inclined to lock in any potential move away from the club in January.

Lee Evans

The Welsh midfielder has suffered from recurring injury issues throughout his Ipswich career, so it would come as no surprise to see him leave the club at the end of his deal.

Like a number of players on the list, it would be a surprise to see him move abroad, given he's played the majority of his career in England.

Kayden Jackson

With the form of George Hirst keeping Jackson out of the team for most of the season, it would have been no surprise to see him depart the club when his contract expires. However, Hirst's injury could open a door for him, although that would potentially be closed again if McKenna signs a new striker.

Christian Walton

The keeper has been nowhere near starting a game this season, due to the performances of Hladky. He has an expiring contract, albeit with a 12-month option on it.

Sone Aluko

Aluko has played for a relatively large number of clubs, one of them being BJ Rehne from China in 2019, so you wouldn't be surprised to see him make a pre-contract agreement with a foreign team if the right opportunity comes up.

Janoi Donacien

At 30-years-old, the Saint Lucian right-back is likely to depart the club at the end of his current deal, with his lack of minutes this season likely to be a deciding factor in his departure.

Dominic Ball

The versatile defensive midfielder is a useful player when called upon, so the club may opt to try keep him on for longer than his current deal runs until.