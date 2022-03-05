The Ipswich Town dilemmas facing Kieran McKenna today ahead of Fleetwood clash

Ipswich Town travel to Fleetwood Town this afternoon in looking to bolster their late League One play-off bid.

The Tractor Boys have been much improved under Kieran McKenna and will be confident of picking up three points against a Fleetwood side without a win in their last eight matches.

The Cod Army’s new manager bounce under Stephen Crainey has come to an abrupt end and there has been a regression in how clinical they have been when finishing chances.

Ipswich are six points behind sixth place Sunderland with 11 matches to go and this is certainly the type of game that the group of players would have earmarked as an opportunity to pick up maximum points.

Kyle Edwards and Lee Evans will miss the match through injury, but there should still be plenty of quality options in the squad for McKenna to choose a menacing attacking contingent to line-up at Highbury Stadium.

Here, we have taken a look at two dilemmas facing McKenna ahead of the Fleetwood clash…

Goal threat

Ipswich have been outstanding defensively in the last month or so, keeping six clean sheets in their last eight matches, but only scoring more than one goal on two occasions in that run.

The Tractor Boys did look more fluid in the final third under Paul Cook, albeit without the consistency of results, and McKenna may have to sacrifice some of their defensive solidity to be a little more adventurous going forward.

The Cod Army have the second worst attack in the third tier, according to season-long expected goals (xG) for as per Wyscout, and therefore it would appear that Ipswich are going to have a lot of territory in the match.

It is a case of whether they make that count and if they move the ball quickly and incisively enough to carve out goalscoring opportunities.

Quiz: Are these 19 Ipswich Town facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Ipswich Town were founded in 1879. True or false? True False

Lee Evans injury

Evans’ absence is significant, not only for the quality that he brings to the side and how often he has been available this season, but for the relationship he has built in central midfield with Sam Morsy.

Tyreeq Bakinson and Tom Carroll have stepped into the void in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see who McKenna selects as a must win game approaches.