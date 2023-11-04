Highlights Ipswich Town is on the right path forward, with smart decisions on and off the pitch leading to back-to-back promotions and an impressive winning streak.

Norwich City is facing challenges, with manager David Wagner's time at the club possibly coming to an end and a slide down the table. Recruitment and injuries have left the team without an identity and underwhelming performances.

The gap between Ipswich and Norwich is growing, and a cultural reset may be necessary for Norwich to recover from their humbling by Ipswich this season.

The end of the 2018-19 season couldn’t have been a much happier time for Norwich City supporters.

The Canaries had just earned promotion to the Premier League under Daniel Farke in exciting fashion.

A points tally of 94 secured the Championship title to go along with a return to the top flight.

Meanwhile, heated rivals Ipswich Town were on their way to League One after a disappointing season saw them earn a measly 31 points.

But, just a few years later, now things look to be heading in the complete opposite direction.

Norwich were unable to maintain their place in the Premier League, and Ipswich earned their way back into the second division.

With the two again competing in the same league, it is becoming clearer each week which club is on the right path forward and which isn’t.

What is going right at Ipswich Town?

The appointment of Kieran McKenna has had a similar impact at Ipswich Town as the arrival of Farke had at Carrow Road.

Farke and McKenna both had one year to settle into their new surroundings before building a dominant team that earned impressive points tallies while playing exciting, attacking football on their way to promotion.

The club’s hierarchy, from board to recruitment to coaches and players are all aligned with the same vision of how to play and how to bring the Tractor Boys forward.

It is a far cry from the mismanagement that saw them dumped into League One in the first place.

Smart decisions both on and off the pitch have created a team that has made the jump from League One to the Championship look easy.

Ipswich now look capable of back-to-back promotions, as they continue their winning ways.

Four victories in a row have opened up the gap to nine points to third place Leeds United, while holding a game in hand on their rivals.

Given the vast difference in resources between them, Ipswich are doing superbly to out-perform the Yorkshire outfit.

It will be extra sweet too that it is Farke in the dugout at Elland Road.

What is going wrong at Norwich City?

Meanwhile, David Wagner’s time at Norwich could be over by Christmas with the way things are going in Norfolk.

The Canaries are sliding down the table after initially showing a lot of promise in the early weeks of the season.

Wagner’s side is now 17th after a third defeat in a row.

Weekly wages: Norwich City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Norwich have won none of their last five games, earning just one point and falling 17 points behind Ipswich.

The two rivals don’t meet until December, but it is looking increasingly unlikely that Wagner will be in charge by the time the East Anglian derby is reignited.

Recruitment has left Norwich falling behind their rivals, with injuries only compounding the situation.

The Canaries are a club without an identity anymore, as the team continues to put in underwhelming performances that resemble nothing like what Wagner’s style of play previously looked like as he led Huddersfield Town to promotion.

The gap between these two clubs is only going in one direction.

A cultural reset at Norwich might be needed after this humbling by Ipswich so far this season.