“The infamous volley against Newcastle” – Sunderland fan pundit shares favourite Jermain Defoe moment

Jermain Defoe’s retirement caught many by surprise earlier this week.

Given that he only recently re-joined Sunderland at the beginning of February, many would have expected the striker to at least see out the season with the Black Cats.

It was not to be, though, and now, fans are reflecting on Defoe’s time at the club.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke for his favourite Defoe moment during his time at The Stadium of Light.

“My favourite moment of Jermain Defoe in a Sunderland shirt – I’ve got two.” Jack told FLW.

“Maybe the goal against Hull City which got his 150th Premier League goal where he took on two men and scored,”

“It was a brilliant, brilliant goal, I remember watching that from the outside of the stadium,”

“And then of course the infamous volley against Newcastle to put us in the lead just before half-time and then we seen out a 1-0 victory against our fierce rivals – so that was probably my favourite Jermain Defoe moment.”

The Verdict

It couldn’t have been any other moment, could it?

What a strike that volley was – and to do it against Newcastle United in front of a packed-out Stadium of Light made it all the more special.

Given Sunderland’s league position at the time, it was also a very important three points that the volley won, too.

With Defoe now retired, and fans reflecting on his time in the north-east, it’s clear the striker left some lasting memories during his time at the Stadium of Light.