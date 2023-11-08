Highlights West Bromwich Albion's home form has been crucial to their success, with them collecting 38 points at The Hawthorns in 2023, more than any other Championship side.

Coach Carlos Corberan has created a solid defensive unit, with only 13 goals conceded in their last 11 home games.

The team's defensive approach and ability to frustrate opponents while hitting on the counterattack has been effective in securing positive results and pushing them towards the top end of the division.

Another West Bromwich Albion victory at The Hawthorns over fellow promotion hopefuls Hull City last weekend strengthened their grip inside the play-off places.

The Baggies’ 3-1 win against the Tigers was their seventh of the campaign so far, with Carlos Corberan’s team victorious in five of their last seven league outings.

Five of their seven league wins so far this term have come on home soil, with Corberan making The Hawthorns a fortress since his arrival last October.

Albion currently find themselves in fifth place from 15 league matches, taking 26 points from a possible 45 available in a solid start to the new campaign.

Corberan has created a winning mentality in his team while dealing with a lack of arrivals in the summer transfer window, with the club still needing to raise funds after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings.

Moreover, West Brom have been ravaged by a number of injuries to the first-team fold in key positions this season, with the likes of Daryl Dike, John Swift, and Josh Maja all missing out so far, which makes the upturn in form under Corberan all the more impressive.

Albion’s resurgence last season from the foot of the Championship table upon Corberan’s arrival was creating a solid base at home, with Albion winning 10 of their 15 home league games last term. With this continuing into the new season, it gives them every chance of securing a return to the Premier League if they can maintain it.

How many points have West Brom won at home in 2023?

Since the start of this year, the Baggies have collected 38 points at The Hawthorns, which is more than any other Championship side.

In that time, the Black Country outfit have astonishingly conceded just 13 goals, which is testament to the hard work put in by Corberan to create such a cohesive defensive unit.

Despite a leaky period at the beginning of this season, West Brom have returned to the form shown when Corberan first arrived, with four clean sheets secured from the last five home games.

Over the course of 2023, Albion have picked up 11 victories, five draws, and only two defeats at The Hawthorns.

Why have West Brom been so strong at home?

Albion’s home form has been dependent on having a strong backline, with Corberan’s team having less possession but being so difficult to break down.

Corberan’s outfit almost play like an away side, with it so crucial his men grab the opening goal so they have something to protect.

With West Brom’s frailties in defence left for all to see at the beginning of this term, the 40-year-old has emphasised the need of not conceding in the first half in order for Albion to have the best chance of winning the game. With this approach, the football is not always pretty on the eye, but continues to achieve positive results.

While soaking up the pressure, Albion have been very effective at frustrating teams and then hitting on the counterattack, which was an area they exploited successfully against Hull, who had a torrid time trying to force themselves back into the game in the second half.

Weekly wages: West Brom's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Every player in a blue and white shirt knows exactly what their job is under the Spaniard, with such a defensive approach devastating when Albion can break away at pace with the plethora of attacking talent at their disposal.

Returning loanee Cedric Kipre has been a colossus at the back for the Baggies while Grady Diangana’s surge in form has seen the West Midlands side go from strength to strength in both boxes as the campaign has progressed.

Where can this home form lead West Brom?

If this type of home form can be maintained under Corberan just like it has been over the last 12 months, it will push them towards the top end of the division.

With such an impressive record of clean sheets, the Baggies give themselves a chance of winning every league match at The Hawthorns and a consistent run of victories leaves them in the top six already.

The question now is whether Albion can take this type of form away from home, with an inconsistent run on the road last season ultimately costing them a place inside the play-offs.

At the end of last term, Corberan struggled to find the right system to play, with seven defeats recorded from 11 away league outings.

Only in recent times have the Baggies felt more comfortable away from their home patch, inflicting the first home defeats of the season to Preston North End and Coventry City, with statement performances suggesting the curse may be coming to an end.

In their most recent away game at the CBS Arena, Corberan elected to tweak the formation from their home setup, deploying a three-man midfield of Okay Yokuslu, Nathaniel Chalobah, and Alex Mowatt. This allowed Yokuslu to protect the backline and sweep aside any danger near the penalty area, while Chalobah and Mowatt offered both their offensive and defensive qualities on and off the ball.

While defending, this gave Coventry very little space to operate, with the Sky Blues often looking lost for ideas and restricted to very few chances on that evening.

If more of those performances can be replicated, WBA under Corberan can turn themselves into automatic promotion contenders if their incredible run at The Hawthorns continues, while their home form should at least give them a chance of being in the play-off mix come the end of the campaign.