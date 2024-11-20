Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder made some big decisions as he reshaped the squad.

Whilst some of the calls were necessary due to financial limits, the Blades said goodbye to players who had made major contributions to their success over the years.

Wes Foderingham, George Baldock, John Egan and Oliver Norwood all left Bramall Lane as their contracts expired, and injury forced Chris Basham to retire.

They were all very popular players at Sheffield United, and had all proven their worth in the Championship over the years.

Sheffield United Notable Summer Outgoings (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Club Joined John Egan Burnley Wes Foderingham West Ham George Baldock Panathinaikos Oliver Norwood Stockport County Auston Trusty Celtic Jayden Bogle Leeds United Max Lowe Sheffield Wednesday Ben Osborn Derby County

Chris Wilder overhaul pays off at Sheffield United

The manner of the relegation in the summer meant the mood around the Yorkshire club was very low, so the boss chose to overhaul the squad in a bid to bring fresh energy.

But, there were no guarantees it would work, particularly as the Blades needed to bring in a new keeper and several defensive players, all whilst operating on a limited budget due to the ongoing takeover situation.

Yet, after 15 games, you have to say that the summer recruits have proven to be a masterstroke, as FotMob shows that no team has kept more clean sheets than Sheffield United’s ten.

It’s no fluke either, with the Blades ranking second when it comes to xG conceded, with only Leeds better on that front.

The arrival of Michael Cooper as the new keeper has been a shrewd bit of business, with the former Plymouth keeper providing a calming presence at the back, and he has already come up with some big saves.

Elsewhere, Alfie Gilchrist has adapted very well since his loan from Chelsea, and Harrison Burrows is a classy footballer down the left flank.

Harry Soutta has shown himself to be a commanding presence in central defence, and his partnership with Anel Ahmedhodzic is certainly among the best in the league.

Sheffield United’s defence is key to promotion push

Having a strong defensive unit is pivotal to any successful team, and Wilder obviously recognised that with how he went about the summer business.

But, this is a real team effort. Vini Souza has been excellent at protecting the back four this season, with Ollie Arblaster another who puts in a big shift off the ball.

With the attacking players all disciplined as well, it makes Sheffield United a difficult side to get through, and this foundation will be integral to their promotion push.

New favourites emerge at Sheffield United

The derby win over Sheffield Wednesday prior to the international break was a big moment for the Blades, not least because it put them back into the automatic promotion places.

It also helped enhance the connection between the players and the fans, with the new recruits looking to create their own memories with those on the terraces - and beating your bitter rivals is the best way to go about that.

There’s still a lot of football to be played this season, and the fixture list does look challenging for the Blades over this busy period leading up to Christmas.

But, Sheffield United look like a force to be reckoned with in the Championship, with Wilder’s bold summer transformation having paid off.