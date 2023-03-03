The importance of West Brom’s January recruit just became clear as major injury blow confirmed: Opinion

West Brom make the trip to take on Hull City this evening with Carlos Corberan’s squad getting stretched to the limit.

There was more bad news in the build-up to the game as Brandon Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant joined a growing injury list, but perhaps the biggest worry concerned Grady Diangana, who could miss the rest of the season.

The winger has a foot problem that may require surgery, and, if it does, he will miss up to five months. Either way, he’s going to be out for a while anyway.

Even though the former West Ham man hasn’t kicked on as many expected in the past few years, he is still a very useful weapon for Corberan because of his pace and direct style.

Now though, the Spaniard will be planning without Diangana and that means one man will come firmly into his thinking – Marc Albrighton.

The wide man joined on loan from Leicester in January and he seemed like a brilliant addition, with the 33-year-old justifying that early optimism with an impressive Albion debut in the win over Coventry.

However, since then, things haven’t really gone to plan for Albrighton or the Baggies.

He started the next three games but didn’t last more than 62 minutes in any of them, whilst the team notably improved after he was subbed in the 3-2 defeat at Watford. Then, they were in a commanding position before he came on against Middlesbrough last time out.

But, with Diangana out, Albrighton is going to start and Corberan will be demanding more from the recent recruit.

Of course, he has different qualities to his injured teammate, but the former Aston Villa man still has plenty of attributes that should be able to help the team.

His quality on the ball is exactly what a striker like Daryl Dike will thrive off, as he will know he can get early deliveries in the box, where he can use his power and physicality to full effect.

As well as that, Albrighton is a team player who will do the hard yards to ensure the Baggies keep the solid defensive structure that is key to the success they have enjoyed under Corberan.

The injury situation for West Brom is not what they needed as they chase a play-off place and the XI almost picks itself for the upcoming games.

Albrighton is one who will benefit and, as an experienced player, it’s crucial he steps up and takes responsibility to ensure Albion get back on track and close the gap to the top six, starting at Hull City tonight.

