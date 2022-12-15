The impacts on QPR if they sell Lyndon Dykes to Rangers in January

Mick Beale is interested in reuniting with QPR striker Lyndon Dykes as he looks to bring the Scotsman to Rangers, as reported exclusively by Football League World.

Mick Beale has only recently departed Loftus Road to return to Ibrox, this time as the Scottish Premiership side’s manager.

Now it seems the Scottish club is keen to reunite him with one of his former players. QPR appointed Neil Critchley as Beale’s replacement, and this report states that the new Rs manager is a “big fan” of the striker and doesn’t want to see the Scottish international leave the club.

Dykes managed six goals in 21 games under Beale, and the striker has become an important player for the Rs in recent seasons.

Critchley has just arrived at Loftus Road, as he took charge on Monday after the weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Burnley, and the 44-year-old will know how important Dykes has been for the club and how important he could be under his reign as well.

The Rs won’t want to sell Dykes under any circumstances, but here we have looked at some impacts on QPR should they sell the striker to Rangers this January.

January plans change

If the Rs did sell Dykes this January, that would be a move that wasn’t planned and wouldn’t have been expected from the board or Critchley when he decided to take the London job.

Dykes’ departure would mean QPR would have to enter the market for a new striker, as they are not well stocked in that area as it is. This, however, is not as easy as it sounds, as Critchley and co. will need to identify what is available within the budget they have.

QPR may be preparing themselves for bids for fellow attacker Ilias Chair, with Football Insider reporting in October that Aston Villa were keen on the attacking midfielder, but the Rs will not want to lose two of their best players in one window.

Critchley’s playing style

While in charge of Blackpool, Critchley had strikers Gary Madine and Jerry Yates at his disposal. Two strikers that have ariel threat, good hold up play, and can play with their back to goal.

These are all things that Dykes has been doing for QPR in recent seasons, so Critchley coming in as manager would surely mean the Scotsman already fits perfectly into the style Critchley wants to play.

The former Blackpool boss does like his sides to play attacking, flowing football, but he also likes strikers similar to Dykes, who can do the dirty work and fight for every ball at the top end of the pitch. So surely it makes every sense for QPR to keep hold of the striker as he fits the criteria of want Critchley likes up front.

Quiz: 14 quiz questions about historic QPR moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 Which club did QPR defeat in the 2014 Championship play-off final? Derby Middlesbrough West Brom

Lose key player in promotion race

Dykes has been a very important player for the Rs not only this season, but in the last couple. He is someone who has performed under both Mark Warburton and Mick Beale and has been a regular in both managers’ teams.

QPR made an impressive start to this campaign, and despite going on a poor run of form in recent weeks, Dykes is someone who will be key in the long term to their promotion hopes.

The Rs would have to try and find a replacement that brings the same qualities that Dykes does, and that may not be as easy in a transfer window that teams are sometimes reluctant to sell in.