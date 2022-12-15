The impacts on Middlesbrough if they sign Cameron Archer from Aston Villa in January

Michael Carrick has had an excellent start to his tenure as Middlesbrough boss.

Indeed, taking over a struggling side, the former Manchester United and England midfielder has quickly turned around the club’s fortunes, winning four of his first six matches, and earning 13 points from a possible 18.

Those points have seen Boro climb to 12th in the Championship, and with the January transfer window coming up, it appears Carrick is looking to further strengthen his options.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who yesterday reported that Middlesbrough have joined the race to sign Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer in January.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan in the division with Preston North End, scoring seven goals in 20 league appearances, but has struggled for game time in the Premier League this season.

Naturally, though, if Archer were to arrive, it has consequences for Middlesbrough.

Below, we have discussed two of them.

Forss back to the bench

One man that has undoubtedly benefited from Michael Carrick’s arrival at the club is Marcus Forss.

Signed in the summer, until Carrick arrived, the Finnish international had just four Championship starts to his name.

Quiz: Which British club did Middlesbrough sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 BRITT ASSOMBALONGA NOTTINGHAM FOREST WATFORD

Under Carrick, though, he has started the club’s last five, playing as a lone striker in the last four, with Akpom in behind, as Carrick switched from a 4-4-2 in his opening two matches to a 4-2-3-1 for the last four, as per Transfermarkt lineups.

Naturally, if Archer were to arrive, one assumes he would be the starting striker, meaning Forss would be forced to drop back down to the bench.

Considering Forss is a permanent Boro player, it would be a disappointment for the 23-year-old.

Back to a front two?

Of course, Carrick could switch back to that 4-4-2 deployed in the first two matches of his tenure if Archer were to arrive.

This could see Chuba Akpom and Archer partnered in a front two, for example, which sounds like an exciting proposition.

Of course, this then leaves Rodrigo Muniz and Michael Forss as back up’s for each respective striking spot, which sounds less inflated than the four of them vying for one striking position.

Given the success Carrick has had in recent weeks with the 4-2-3-1 though, he will surely have to think long and hard before mixing things up shape-wise.