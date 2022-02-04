‘The ideal time’ – Paul Heckingbottom facing key Sheffield United player decision pre-Birmingham: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom made the decision to recall teenager Daniel Jebbison from his loan spell at League One outfit Burton Albion on transfer deadline day.

The 18-year-old was handed his senior debut by Heckingbottom at the back end of the 2020-21 season and he promptly netted his first goal in a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Slavisa Jokanovic made the decision to loan Jebbison to the Brewers this season though and in recent weeks he’s hit top form, scoring six times in his last 11 League One outings.

Quiz: Did Sheffield United win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Luton Town (H)? Win Draw Loss

With a serious injury to Rhian Brewster though and the departure of Lys Mousset to Salernitana, Jebbison has been brought back to Bramall Lane to provide competition to Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick and Oli McBurnie.

But should he be thrown in from the start against Birmingham City on Friday night? The FLW writers have had their say…

Ned Holmes

Yes, tonight’s game against Birmingham is the ideal time for Daniel Jebbison to get his first chance under Paul Heckingbottom.

The 18-year-old is a real talent and we’ve seen during his loan spell at Burton Albion that he’s ready to contribute at senior level.

Rhian Brewster’s injury creates an opportunity and Jebbison could exploit a Birmingham backline that’s been far from convincing recently.

He could prove to be an asset in Sheffield United’s promotion push if Heckingbottom can get him settled in at Championship level.

There’s no reason why that can’t start this evening against the Blues.

Charlie Gregory

It might be a bit of a step up for the striker to get the nod straight away against Birmingham tonight but considering the current forward options for the Blades, it might be a good shout to stick him in now.

Jebbison has looked fairly bright for Burton on loan and while he hasn’t exactly been prolific, the chance to thrive in a team which can create a lot of opportunities could help him find the net more.

It wouldn’t harm the club to give him a go tonight and if he doesn’t get a start from the off, then he should certainly be thrown on at some point in the match.

If he gets off to a flying start, then he could even end up staking a claim to be a regular starter now he is back at his parent club.

George Dagless

You would think that has to be the case really.

Sheffield United have recalled him from Burton Albion with him enjoying a good spell there on loan and it suggests to me that Heckingbottom feels it’s time to get him involved more in the Blades’ set-up, especially with Lys Mousset leaving and Rhian Brewster picking up an injury.

I certainly think it’s a potentially good call as it’s clear he has talent and the Blades might as well benefit from it, plus it would also make next to sense in recalling him from Burton just to have him sat on the bench and not playing all of a sudden, especially with an opening seemingly available to him.

That said, Heckingbottom will need to use Jebbison carefully to ensure they coax the very best out of him as he’ll have dips as a young player, but I do think there’s every chance he could be involved this evening from the off.