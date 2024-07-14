Highlights Swansea City face major squad overhaul ahead of new Championship season, needing key signings to avoid relegation battle.

Defenders Darling and Cabango key to Swansea's solid defense despite loss of key players, must secure new contracts.

New signings like Franco, Eom, Ollie Cooper, and Ronald crucial to Swansea's attacking options in upcoming season.

It's less than a month until Swansea City get their Championship season underway when they make the long trip to Middlesbrough on the 10th August, and Luke Williams will be looking to add a number of players to his squad before then.

Swansea have seen a number of first-team players leave, and it's likely that more will follow, with a number of fringe players returning from their loan spells with seemingly no future at the club.

The likes of Nathanael Ogbeta, Liam Walsh and Przemyslaw Placheta have left on free transfers, while Nathan Wood and Jerry Yates have departed since the transfer window opened.

This means that Williams will have to strengthen his squad, and there's no doubt that Swansea's summer business has to be better than it was last year.

Sporting Director Paul Watson and Chairman Andy Coleman have come in for a lot of criticism from the Swans' faithful for the club's poor business last season, and they'll be looking to make amends to ensure they don't get drawn into a relegation battle, which they very nearly did next season.

There are a number of key positions that Swansea must strengthen in if they're to have any chance of moving up the Championship table, and it's imperative that they make the right signings.

With that in mind, here is how Swansea's ideal starting XI to start the season could look.

GK - Viljami Sinisalo

Carl Rushworth impressed for Swansea on loan last season, but he has returned to parent club Brighton, and a further move for the 23-year-old looks highly unlikely.

This leaves Andy Fisher and Nathan Broome as the club's goalkeeping options, but with Broome being inexperienced and Fisher flattering to deceive in the past, it's vital that Williams adds another shot-stopper to his ranks.

One option could be Aston Villa youngster, Viljami Sinisalo, with the Finland international impressing on loan at Exeter City last season.

Viljami Sinisalo's League One season - Fotmob Appearances 45 Minutes played 4,050 Goals conceded 59 Clean sheets 13 Saves 138 Save percentage 70.1% Penalties saved 3 High claims 32 Pass accuracy 63.0% Long ball accuracy 21.3%

To say that Sinisalo made an impact in Devon would be an understatement, with the 22-year-old winning five awards at the club's end of season awards night, so he's clearly a player full of potential.

The Finland international has returned to parent club Aston Villa, and surely they'll be looking to loan him out again next season, perhaps to a side in the Championship.

Given his performances in League One last season, and Swansea's need for a goalkeeper, they should be all over a move for the Aston Villa man this summer.

RB - Josh Key

A 2023 summer signing from Exeter City, Josh Key made a bright start to life in south Wales before injuries saw him miss nearly three months of action between December and March.

However, it was still a very decent season at Championship level for the 24-year-old, and he'll be looking to kick on again ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Despite being a defender, Key popped up with a couple of important goals for Swansea, including one in their 3-0 win over Stoke City in April which ultimately secured their Championship status.

After 29 Championship appearances last season, Key will be hoping for an injury-free campaign as Swansea look to move up the Championship table.

CB - Harry Darling

Swansea will likely recruit at centre-half this summer following Nathan Wood's Southampton departure, and Bashir Humphreys returning to parent club Chelsea, but Harry Darling is set for a big season after impressing last year.

The 24-year-old joined Swansea from MK Dons two years ago, and he's been a good signing, playing 40 times in all competitions last season.

The former Cambridge United man sees his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium expire next summer, so he'll be looking to earn a new deal to remain at the club, and he should become one of the first names on Williams' teamsheet following Wood's departure.

With the Championship season getting underway in little under a month's time, you can expect to see Darling in Swansea's starting XI when they travel to Middlesbrough.

CB - Ben Cabango

Following Wood's departure, it's a safe bet that Welsh international Ben Cabango will partner Darling at the heart of Swansea's defence.

The 24-year-old played 35 of Swansea's 46 league games last season, starting 32 of them, and a partnership of Cabango and Darling means that Swansea will still have a formidable defence, despite Wood's move to Southampton.

Similarly to his centre-back partner, Cabango is also out of contract next summer, so he will be looking to earn a new deal in SA1.

Despite both being out of contract next summer, it would be a shock if Cabango or Darling were to depart this summer, and they're set for big seasons in Williams' first full season as manager.

LB - Josh Tymon

Left-back Josh Tymon was a summer signing from Stoke City last season, and after taking a while to get up to speed, the 25-year-old has become one of the first names on the teamsheet for Swansea.

The Hull-born defender played 41 times for Swansea after his deadline day move last summer, and he registered six assists, with the player improving as the season went on.

Tymon showed exactly why Swansea forked out a reported fee of £2million to sign him, and with a full pre-season at the club, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him improve yet again during the 2024/25 campaign.

CM - Matt Grimes

Swansea's main man and captain, Matt Grimes, is the first player on the teamsheet.

The central midfielder played every single minute of Swansea's Championship campaign last season, and incredibly, he's missed just four Championship games out of a possible 230 since the club's relegation to the Championship in 2018.

If fit and available, Grimes will be Williams' main man again next season, and he's set to wear the captain's armband yet again.

CM - Gonçalo Franco

Portuguese midfielder Gonçalo Franco is set to join Swansea City, and the Moreirense man looks like the perfect partner for Grimes in the middle of the park.

The 23-year-old played 33 out of a possible 34 games for his side in the Primeira Liga last season, and was dubbed by Guimaraes Digital as "one of Moreirense's main assets".

Given his age and the experience he's acquired playing in Portugal's top-flight, Franco looks like a very impressive signing from Swansea, and he'll likely replace Jay Fulton in Williams' starting XI.

On paper, a midfield paring of Franco and Grimes looks a formidable one, and Swansea supporters should be excited.

LW - Eom Ji-Sung

Like Franco above, Eom Ji-Sung is on his way to Swansea, and the 22-year-old South Korean winger will fill the void left by Przemyslaw Placheta after his short-term deal came to an end.

The winger has made 108 appearances for Gwanju in the K-League, scoring 20 goals, and he scored in his one and only appearance for the South Korean national team.

Having spent his career to date in South Korea, he's not a player Swansea City fans know too much about, but his signing has got fans excited, and he looks to be a shrewd bit of recruitment.

He'll likely be Swansea's first choice left-winger next season, and he'll be looking to take the league by storm.

CAM - Ollie Cooper

Ollie Cooper enjoyed a breakthrough 2022/23 season after returning from his loan spell with Newport County, but the 2023/24 season was a tougher one for the Welsh international.

In total, he scored just one goal and registered two assists in 34 appearances, but he's a player that Williams likes, as seen by giving him a run of starts towards the end of the season.

Jamie Paterson is now a free agent and with his Swansea career in doubt, Cooper should be looking to make the attacking midfield position his own and replicate the form he showed during the 2022/23 season.

RW - Ronald

Brazilian winger Ronald has been a revelation since his January move from Gremio Anapolis, and he'll likely be a regular starter on the right when the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.

The 23-year-old is raw, but he's certainly got all the ingredients to be a success, and with a full pre-season behind him, there's no reason why he can't hit the ground running next season.

He showed what he can do in the Championship with a Player of the Match award-winning performance in the South Wales Derby against Cardiff City, and he registered three goals in his 18 Championship appearances.

ST - Oh Hyeon-gyu

Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu has recently been linked with a move to Swansea, although they're set to face stiff competition from Belgian side Genk.

Other than goalkeeper, striker is Swansea's main position of concern, and it's vital they bring in at least one striker this summer.

Oh isn't the only Scottish-based striker Swansea have been linked with recently, with St Johnstone man Adama Sidibeh reportedly attracting interest from south Wales.

Sidibeh was playing for non-league side Warrington Rylands as recently as January, so he's not someone who's likely to start in the Championship, and a move for Celtic man Oh would be more appealing to Swansea fans.

With only Liam Cullen and Mykola Kukharevych as Swansea's striking options, it's vital they have at least one more forward through the door before their trip to Middlesbrough.