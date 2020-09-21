‘The ideal move for both parties’ – Millwall keen on signing Premier League player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall remain keen on taking Brighton midfielder Jayson Molumby on loan, according to a report from Lonon News Online.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at the Den and was a key part of the side that finished in an impressive eighth place in the Championship.

Molumby’s only appearance for Brighton this season has been in the Carabao Cup and London News Online has reported that Millwall remain interested in taking him on loan again.

But would that be a good signing? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

It’s an excellent signing if Millwall hold out and get him into the club again.

Gary Rowett saw first-hand what the Brighton midfielder can do in his squad last season.

The 21-year-old will be better for that loan spell, which brought him 36, consistent appearances in the Championship.

That integration into the Millwall squad last year will have been so important and, should he return, he’s going to be better for that experience and ready to step things up a level.

It’s been an encouraging start to the season for Millwall and if they can back that up in the remaining weeks of the window, Rowett will have the recipe for success.

Molumby arriving would be a big plus in that end to the window.

George Dagless

If they get him, it’s a good signing.

This needs little explanation or vindication really, you only have to look at how well the loan went last season to see it’d be another good signing for the Lions.

He’s kept in touch with some of the players at The New Den and Millwall fans loved him too, whilst he clearly enjoyed playing for them.

He’s a good player, Rowett likes him and if Brighton don’t think they are going to use him this season it seems a no-brainer.

Jacob Potter

I think he’s needed.

I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether Molumby would be a good signing for Millwall when he arrived at the club last season, but he certainly proved me wrong.

He’s highly unlikely to get regular game time with Brighton and Hove Albion this season, and you would imagine that he’ll be eager to find much-needed minutes at the earliest of opportunities.

A move to Millwall will surely tempt Molumby as well, as he’s a player that could certainly add something to their team this season in the Championship.

They need additional depth in their midfield options this season, and signing Molumby would definitely do just that.

It would be the ideal move for both parties involved.