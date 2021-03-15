‘The ideal manager to take charge’ – 46-year-old on Portsmouth’s radar as Jackett replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Portsmouth are interested in hiring Daniel Stendel as their next manager, according to the Portsmouth News.

Pompey parted company with Kenny Jackett on Sunday afternoon, following their Papa John’s Trophy final defeat to Salford City on Saturday at Wembley.

Their league form has also dipped, with the Blues winless in their last four games and losing their last three matches.

According to the Portsmouth News, Pompey have sounded out Daniel Stendel as a potential replacement for Jackett, on a potential caretaker basis until the end of the season.

The German is believed to be keen on staying beyond the terms currently being presented, though.

Stendel has experience of winning promotion from League One on his CV, guiding Barnsley to automatic promotion in 2018/19 before being sacked the following year.

Would he be a good appointment for Pompey? Here, we discuss…

Chris Thorpe

I think it would be a good appointment but I’m not sure if he’s what Pompey need at the moment.

You’d like to think that they’d be looking at getting someone in that has more experience of managing in the lower leagues than Stendel.

Personally I think Danny Cowley would be perfect for the South Coast outfit, with his work at Lincoln City having earned widespread plaudits.

He has the experience and winning mentality in the lower tiers of the EFL that Stendel does not possess, so I think they should go for the former over the latter.

Jacob Potter

I think he’d be the ideal manager to take charge of the club.

Stendel has already shown that he can get his ideas across to players relatively quickly, having won promotion into the Championship with Barnsley in his first season in charge of the Yorkshire-based club.

It was the right time to part company with Kenny Jackett when they did though, as they were on a poor run of form, and a change was needed, although he’ll remain a well-respected manager by the club’s supporters and players.

Stendel won’t be wanting to sign a short-term deal though, and Portsmouth should definitely consider appointing him on a long-term contract, as I think he will have learnt from his mistakes at Barnsley whilst they were in the Championship.

He’s shown his quality at this level, and it should be a no-brainer for the club to make their move for him now.

Phil Spencer

I think that this could be a good appointment for Portsmouth.

Daniel Stendel is a boss who has a decent record in the game – something that he showed during his time with Barnsley.

He knows the EFL well and given Pompey’s hopes of securing promotion I think that he could be a good option to galvanise the squad.

There’s bound to be substantial interest in the job at Fratton Park and it’s no surprise that Stendel is one of many options in the running.