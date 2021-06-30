‘The ideal man to steady the ship’ – Fulham hold talks with 53-y/o over managerial vacancy: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are reportedly in talks with Chris Wilder, about becoming the club’s new manager, according to talkSPORT.

Wilder has been out of work since his time with Sheffield United reached a conclusion after a poor run of results whilst with the Blades in the Premier League.

They were relegated from the top-flight after struggling to put together a positive run of form, with Wilder leaving by mutual consent in March 2021.

Fulham will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this term, after being relegated from the top-flight themselves last season.

Scott Parker has recently left the club to join fellow Championship side AFC Bournemouth, with the Cottagers now seemingly turning their attention to Wilder as his potential replacement.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Fulham’s rumoured interest in making Wilder their new manager ahead of the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

Alfie Burns:

It would be a very good appointment.

Wilder was unlucky to lose his job at Sheffield United. Of course, things weren’t going well at Bramall Lane and relegation was inevitable, but what he did before that was amazing and shouldn’t be forgotten.

Taking the club from League One to the Premier League was a major achievement and it showed how Wilder can play the long game, with short-term success to match that.

To my mind, that is exactly what Fulham need this summer. They need a manager with enough about him to get an instant reaction, but also build to a better and brighter future.

Wilder is the perfect man to give them the best of both worlds.

Chris Thorpe:

Wilder is the ideal man to steady the ship and take Fulham forwards after a turbulent few years.

He will bring a more steady approach to proceedings at Craven Cottage and is likely to adopt a more defensive style that we saw during his time at Sheffield United.

I think that the Whites should go for him over other potential names because he has a proven track record of not only getting results but promotions.

The latter is clearly the main aim for the West London outfit next season and they need to ensure that they bring in the right man to replace Parker.

It may mean a change in style but Fulham fans will have no complaints if Wilder arrived and led them to promotion glory.

Ben Wignall:

This is probably the best appointment that Fulham could make in terms of managers who were realistic options to replace Scott Parker.

Wilder has a fantastic record everywhere he’s been and he instilled a massive winning mentality when he walked through the door at Sheffield United, leading them to promotion twice and then having that wonderful first season in the Premier League before things started to go wrong.

Wilder wasn’t without his faults this past season in regards to the Blades faltering – he could be seen as quite stubborn tactically and it’s clear that he didn’t really get on with the powers that be above him but you’d have to say that the positives definitely outweigh the negatives.

He was always going to walk into a top Championship job if he wanted to pursue it and considering on paper he would be working with a much more talented squad than he was at Sheffield United when he got them promoted to the top flight, then Wilder should be able to work wonders at Craven Cottage but it all of course rests on if the players at his disposal have the right attitude to get results.